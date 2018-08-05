MotoGP Brno: Espargaro breaks collarbone in warm-up, out of race

Broken collarbone puts Espargaro out of Brno race

Pol Espargaro has been forced to withdraw from MotoGP's 2018 Czech Grand Prix after he sustained a broken collarbone during a crash in Sunday's warm-up session.

Espargaro fell at Turn 3 during the final minute of the running ahead of the race at Brno.

He was taken to the circuit's medical centre and was then subsequently moved to hospital, where the KTM rider was diagnosed with a broken left collarbone.

The Spaniard will not take part in Sunday's race, which he was set to start from 19th position, as a result.

This development leaves Bradley Smith as the only KTM rider to enter the race, and Briton lines up 15th on the grid.

Espargaro is also at risk of missing Monday's post-race test at Brno, as well KTM's home race at the Red Bull Ring, which is taking place next weekend.

It is the second major incident for KTM in as many race weekends, as the Austrian manufacturer's test rider Mika Kallio injured his right knee at the Sachsenring last time out.

Kallio is expected to be out of action for several months as a result of his injury.