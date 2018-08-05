MotoGP Brno: Dovizioso edges win fight over Lorenzo and Marquez
Andrea Dovizioso scored his first MotoGP victory in five months by coming out on top in a three-way fight against Jorge Lorenzo and Marc Marquez in the Czech Grand Prix.
Ducati rider Dovizioso expertly fended off attacks from both Marquez and Lorenzo in the closing stages of a tense affair at Brno, which only came alive in the closing stages.
The Italian led the bulk of the 21-lap event, where the top runners were forced to focus on preserving their tyres for much of the race.
Valentino Rossi made a strong start from second on the grid to lead the pack into Turn 1, but Dovizioso passed the Yamaha rider later around the opening tour to take a lead he would hold until the eighth lap.
As a large group of riders formed up behind the leaders, Rossi took the chance to retake the lead at the downhill Turn 5 right-hander, but he could only hold it for three laps before again succumbing to Dovizioso, this time at Turn 1.
Two corners later, Marquez followed suit to go past Rossi and seize second, and on the following lap LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow did likewise to take third place.
Lorenzo then began a late spurt by passing Rossi on lap 13, and three laps later the Spaniard cleared Crutchlow and went on the attack against Marquez and Dovizioso.
On lap 18, Lorenzo found his way past Marquez with a bold move at the uphill Turn 13 left-hander and immediately made an audacious attempt to pass Ducati team-mate Dovizioso for the lead into Turn 14.
But Dovizioso held firm, and a subsequent failed bid for the lead by Lorenzo at Turns 3 and 4 gave Dovizioso the breathing space he needed to take his first win since the season-opening Qatar race.
Lorenzo and Marquez traded second place on the final lap, with the former getting the upper hand but falling 0.178s short of victory at the chequered flag.
Two seconds further back, Rossi had got back ahead of Crutchlow to take fourth on the last lap, while Danilo Petrucci completed the top six on the best of the Pramac Ducatis and was less than a second further back.
Johann Zarco (Tech3 Yamaha), Honda's Dani Pedrosa, Alvaro Bautista (Nieto Ducati) and Suzuki rider Andrea Iannone completed the top 10, with Bautista holding the fastest lap until it was beaten by Lorenzo on the final tour.
Alex Rins slumped to 11th place on the second Suzuki after running eighth earlier in the race.
Completing the points scorers some way further back were Jack Miller (Pramac), Marc VDS Honda's Franco Morbidelli, Hafizh Syahrin (Tech3) and Aleix Espargaro on the best of the Aprilias.
Maverick Vinales' miserable weekend came to an abrupt end on the first lap as he was involved in a three-way crash with Stefan Bradl and Bradley Smith.
Scott Redding also crashed out on the second Aprilia, while Tito Rabat's Avintia Ducati suffered a suspected mechanical failure.
Results - 21 laps
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Gap
1
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
41m07.728s
2
Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati
Ducati
0.178s
3
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
0.368s
4
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
2.902s
5
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
2.958s
6
Danilo Petrucci
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
3.768s
7
Johann Zarco
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
6.159s
8
Dani Pedrosa
Honda
Honda
7.479s
9
Alvaro Bautista
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
7.575s
10
Andrea Iannone
Suzuki
Suzuki
8.326s
11
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
8.653s
12
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
16.549s
13
Franco Morbidelli
MVDS Honda
Honda
19.603s
14
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
21.381s
15
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
23.159s
16
Thomas Luthi
MVDS Honda
Honda
27.673s
17
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
28.311s
18
Karel Abraham
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
41.172s
19
Sylvain Guintoli
Suzuki
Suzuki
42.411s
20
Xavier Simeon
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
50.941s
-
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
Retirement
-
Scott Redding
Aprilia
Aprilia
Retirement
-
Bradley Smith
KTM
KTM
Crash
-
Stefan Bradl
Honda
Honda
Crash
-
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
Withdrawn
-
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
Crash
Riders' championship
Pos
Rider
Points
1
Marc Marquez
181
2
Valentino Rossi
132
3
Andrea Dovizioso
113
4
Maverick Vinales
109
5
Jorge Lorenzo
105
6
Johann Zarco
97
7
Danilo Petrucci
94
8
Cal Crutchlow
90
9
Andrea Iannone
81
10
Jack Miller
61
11
Alex Rins
58
12
Dani Pedrosa
57
13
Alvaro Bautista
51
14
Pol Espargaro
32
15
Tito Rabat
30
16
Hafizh Syahrin
24
17
Franco Morbidelli
22
18
Aleix Espargaro
17
19
Bradley Smith
13
20
Scott Redding
12
21
Takaaki Nakagami
10
22
Mika Kallio
6
23
Karel Abraham
4
24
Thomas Luthi
0
25
Stefan Bradl
0
26
Xavier Simeon
0
27
Sylvain Guintoli
0
Constructors' championship
Pos
Constructor
Points
1
Honda
216
2
Ducati
183
3
Yamaha
173
4
Suzuki
110
5
KTM
39
6
Aprilia
27