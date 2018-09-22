MotoGP Aragon: Crutchlow fastest in FP3, factory Yamahas to contest Q1
Cal Crutchlow set the pace in third practice for MotoGP's Aragon round, as Valentino Rossi and Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales missed the automatic Q2 cut after a crash.
Crutchlow set the quickest time in the dying moments of the 45-minute session, the LCR Honda rider recovering from an earlier crash at Turn 2, but his 1m47.393s effort came up 0.011 seconds shy of Marc Marquez's benchmark from FP2.
Barring an early improvement from Suzuki man Alex Rins, the combined top 10 order did not change in the opening half of the session until Crutchlow went fastest on a 1m48.041s with 20 minutes remaining.
That remained the best time until Pramac Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci bettered that by two tenths, but after a brief spell at the top for Marquez, Crutchlow retook first with less than a minute left on the clock.
Jack Miller (Pramac) slotted into second, just 0.020s behind, while factory Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso and Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) bumped Marquez down to fifth in the FP3 order.
Marquez's Friday effort ensured he topped the combined timesheets ahead of Crutchlow and Miller, while Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) ended up fourth overall despite not improving on his Friday time ahead of Dovizioso and Iannone.
Next up in seventh was Honda rider Dani Pedrosa, ahead of Petrucci, Alvaro Bautista's Nieto Ducati and Rins, who hung on for the final automatic Q2 spot.
Missing out on a top 10 place by just 0.036s was the Yamaha of Vinales, but his team-mate Valentino Rossi ended up way down in 18th, 1.5s off the pace, after crashing on his final run at Turn 2.
Bradley Smith was an encouraging 12th for KTM ahead of Franco Morbidelli's Marc VDS Honda, while Aleix Espargaro rounded out the top 15 behind the Tech3 Yamaha of Johann Zarco.
Pol Espargaro had to be taken to the medical centre suffered a crash at Turn 14.
The KTM rider appeared to be in pain, having only just recovered from a broken collarbone sustained last month in Brno, and MotoGP later confirmed he had broken his collarbone again. KTM said Espargaro would have surgery on Saturday.
The only other rider to crash was Avintia Ducati stand-in Jordi Torres, who was once again 24th and last.
FP3 times
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1m47.393s
-
17
2
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m47.413s
0.020s
19
3
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m47.575s
0.182s
17
4
Andrea Iannone
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m47.604s
0.211s
19
5
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m47.606s
0.213s
19
6
Dani Pedrosa
Honda
Honda
1m47.629s
0.236s
18
7
Danilo Petrucci
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m47.746s
0.353s
18
8
Alvaro Bautista
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1m47.891s
0.498s
20
9
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m48.051s
0.658s
19
10
Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati
Ducati
1m48.057s
0.664s
15
11
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m48.087s
0.694s
19
12
Bradley Smith
KTM
KTM
1m48.096s
0.703s
18
13
Franco Morbidelli
MVDS Honda
Honda
1m48.129s
0.736s
16
14
Johann Zarco
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
1m48.154s
0.761s
17
15
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m48.397s
1.004s
18
16
Karel Abraham
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1m48.423s
1.030s
17
17
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
1m48.450s
1.057s
20
18
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m48.905s
1.512s
18
19
Thomas Luthi
MVDS Honda
Honda
1m49.259s
1.866s
17
20
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
1m49.361s
1.968s
15
21
Scott Redding
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m49.421s
2.028s
18
22
Xavier Simeon
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m49.564s
2.171s
19
23
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1m49.701s
2.308s
6
24
Jordi Torres
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m51.171s
3.778s
17