MotoGP Aragon: Crutchlow fastest in FP3, factory Yamahas to contest Q1

Jamie Klein
Autosport
Cal Crutchlow set the pace in third practice for MotoGP's Aragon round, as Valentino Rossi and Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales missed the automatic Q2 cut after a crash.

Crutchlow set the quickest time in the dying moments of the 45-minute session, the LCR Honda rider recovering from an earlier crash at Turn 2, but his 1m47.393s effort came up 0.011 seconds shy of Marc Marquez's benchmark from FP2.

Barring an early improvement from Suzuki man Alex Rins, the combined top 10 order did not change in the opening half of the session until Crutchlow went fastest on a 1m48.041s with 20 minutes remaining.

That remained the best time until Pramac Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci bettered that by two tenths, but after a brief spell at the top for Marquez, Crutchlow retook first with less than a minute left on the clock.

Jack Miller (Pramac) slotted into second, just 0.020s behind, while factory Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso and Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) bumped Marquez down to fifth in the FP3 order.

Marquez's Friday effort ensured he topped the combined timesheets ahead of Crutchlow and Miller, while Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) ended up fourth overall despite not improving on his Friday time ahead of Dovizioso and Iannone.

Next up in seventh was Honda rider Dani Pedrosa, ahead of Petrucci, Alvaro Bautista's Nieto Ducati and Rins, who hung on for the final automatic Q2 spot.

Missing out on a top 10 place by just 0.036s was the Yamaha of Vinales, but his team-mate Valentino Rossi ended up way down in 18th, 1.5s off the pace, after crashing on his final run at Turn 2.

Bradley Smith was an encouraging 12th for KTM ahead of Franco Morbidelli's Marc VDS Honda, while Aleix Espargaro rounded out the top 15 behind the Tech3 Yamaha of Johann Zarco.

Pol Espargaro had to be taken to the medical centre suffered a crash at Turn 14.

The KTM rider appeared to be in pain, having only just recovered from a broken collarbone sustained last month in Brno, and MotoGP later confirmed he had broken his collarbone again. KTM said Espargaro would have surgery on Saturday.

The only other rider to crash was Avintia Ducati stand-in Jordi Torres, who was once again 24th and last.

FP3 times

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m47.393s

-

17

2

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m47.413s

0.020s

19

3

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m47.575s

0.182s

17

4

Andrea Iannone

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m47.604s

0.211s

19

5

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m47.606s

0.213s

19

6

Dani Pedrosa

Honda

Honda

1m47.629s

0.236s

18

7

Danilo Petrucci

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m47.746s

0.353s

18

8

Alvaro Bautista

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

1m47.891s

0.498s

20

9

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m48.051s

0.658s

19

10

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati

Ducati

1m48.057s

0.664s

15

11

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m48.087s

0.694s

19

12

Bradley Smith

KTM

KTM

1m48.096s

0.703s

18

13

Franco Morbidelli

MVDS Honda

Honda

1m48.129s

0.736s

16

14

Johann Zarco

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

1m48.154s

0.761s

17

15

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m48.397s

1.004s

18

16

Karel Abraham

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

1m48.423s

1.030s

17

17

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1m48.450s

1.057s

20

18

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m48.905s

1.512s

18

19

Thomas Luthi

MVDS Honda

Honda

1m49.259s

1.866s

17

20

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

1m49.361s

1.968s

15

21

Scott Redding

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m49.421s

2.028s

18

22

Xavier Simeon

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m49.564s

2.171s

19

23

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1m49.701s

2.308s

6

24

Jordi Torres

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m51.171s

3.778s

17

