MotoGP 2020: Quartararo hoping to bounce back as Marquez misses out again

Fabio Quartararo will hope to capitalise on Marc Marquez's absence at the Austrian Grand Prix having failed to do so in Brno last week.

Quartararo leads the MotoGP standings after winning the first two races of the 2020 season, aided by Marquez's broken arm.

Defending champion Marquez is yet to finish an event this year and was forced to sit out entirely in the Czech Republic.

However, Quartararo did not make the most of his opportunity to build a big lead in the championship, finishing seventh as rookie Brad Binder triumphed.

Confirmation Marquez will not be involved this week comes as a boost to the Frenchman, but the Repsol Honda star has not yet been ruled out for the subsequent Styrian Grand Prix - again at the Red Bull Ring.

The pressure could soon be on Quartararo, with victory far from assured at a circuit one rival particularly enjoys.



LAST TIME OUT

The expectation was that Quartararo would be right in the mix to make it three wins from three in Brno. It did not pan out like that.

Instead, the Petronas Yamaha man was back in seventh as Binder sensationally won in just his third race in the premier class.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Binder became the first rookie winner since Marquez in 2013 and described the surprise success as "scary".

His was not the only breakthrough, as Franco Morbidelli came second to clinch his first podium and climb to third in the championship.



WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR IN SPIELBERG

There was little pressure on either Binder or Morbidelli last week, but all eyes will be on the pair now to see if they can build on their results.

However, Quartararo will not be the only big name hoping to bounce back, with title rival Maverick Vinales also very disappointing in a 14th-placed finish in the previous race.

Valentino Rossi is still hoping for a 200th podium, while Andrea Dovizioso loves the Red Bull Ring.

The Italian - 11th last week - is the only rider to finish on the podium in each of the four Austrian GPs since it returned to the calendar in 2016.

Stefan Bradl will have more modest ambitions. He is again stepping in for Marquez and must aim to close the gap to the rest of the field after placing 18th.



TOP FIVE OPTA STATS

Dovi to break new ground? - A regular on the podium, Dovizioso also has two wins in Spielberg. A third would make this the first circuit at which he has a trio of victories, while he would tie Giacomo Agostini, Kenny Roberts, Kevin Schwantz, Mick Doohan and Eddie Lawson for the Austrian GP record.

Fabio in form - Quartararo has started from the front row in 16 of his past 19 MotoGP races (eight from pole position), including the most recent 10 in a row - his best run in the top category.

Matching Marquez - Marquez was the last rookie before Binder to celebrate a win, but the Spaniard was also the most recent rider to have two victories in their debut season. That is now the task for the South African, who has won four of his past six races in all categories.

Rossi's Red Bull rut - Until news of Portimao's addition to the season this week, the Red Bull Ring was the only track on the MotoGP schedule where Rossi has not finished on the podium, failing in four attempts.

Vinales improvement vital - Vinales' result last week was his joint-worst - excluding retirements - in his six seasons in MotoGP. His fifth-placed result in Austria last year was his best at that event.

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Riders

1. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) 59

2. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) 42

3. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) 31

4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 31

5. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) 28

Teams

1. Petronas Yamaha 90

2. Monster Energy Yamaha 69

3. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 47

4. Ducati 42

5. Esponsorama Racing 35