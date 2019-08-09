MotoE suffers another fire, bike ignites during charging in Austria

MotoE suffers another fire-related incident

MotoE suffered another fire-related incident in Austria on Friday as points leader Niki Tuuli's bike ignited while being charged.

The Ajo Motorsport bike of Tuuli, who won in Germany, caught fire while charging in the e-paddock at the Red Bull Ring.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The fire was swiftly dealt with and no disruption is expected for the remainder of the weekend's schedule.

The electric MotoGP support series was forced to delay its opening race after a fire took hold in the charging station during a Jerez test earlier this year, destroying the series' entire fleet of Energica Ego Corse bikes.

A statement released by series organisers read: "An investigation is currently underway to determine the reasons behind the fire that broke out today at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, where the second round of the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup is currently taking place.

"The incident involved bike #66 of Niki Tuuli happened during the charging process of the motorcycle.

"The fire was immediately extinguished by the fire department, and the action was performed in complete safety.

"MotoE action will continue as scheduled."

Tuuli had topped the opening practice of the MotoE weekend earlier on Friday, going 0.072 seconds clear of SIC Racing's Bradley Smith, and Tuuli also set the pace in the following session.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus