MotoE reveals revised 2019 calendar after Jerez paddock fire delay

MotoE reveals revised calendar after fire delay

The opening round of the 2019 MotoE season will take place in July at the Sachsenring, after the first two rounds were cancelled following the Jerez paddock fire.

Preparations for the all-new electric MotoGP support class were disrupted by a fire during this month's Jerez pre-season test in which all 18 of the series' Energica Ego Corsa bikes were destroyed, along with their charging infrastructure.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Series promoter Dorna clarified that an electrical short circuit in the charging station was the likely cause of the blaze and that nobody was injured.

The first MotoE race had been slated to take place at the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez on May 3-5, followed by a second round at Le Mans two weeks later.

But a revised calendar issued on Tuesday confirms that the new championship will not make its debut until the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring on July 5-7.

The schedule now comprises six races with the second round taking place at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, and double-headers at Misano and Valencia complete the calendar.

It remains unclear how the double-header format will work in Misano and Valencia, although it is likely that one of the two races will have to take place on Saturday.

2019 MotoE calendar

Date Circuit July 5-7 2019 Sachsenring August 9-11 Red Bull Ring September 13-15 2019 Misano November 15-17 2019 Valencia

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus