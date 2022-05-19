Motoclub NFTs Offer Chance to Win Custom Tesla Thanks to Partnership with Cre8Luck & Creative Bespoke

Motoclub.io

Los Angeles, CA., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to announce that it is launching its very first promotional giveaway in partnership with Cre8Luck and Arizona-based custom shop Creative Bespoke.



Cre8Luck are a group of “mega influencers” led by Josh Weinstein (90 Day Fiancé) and Don Benjamin (America’s Next Top Model), who use their collective social media audiences (in excess of 15 million followers) to provide brand partnerships and promotions.

Creative Bespoke is a premier custom auto shop providing one of a kind custom exotic and luxury vehicles. They are dedicated to using the finest brands in customization products and the best quality craftsmanship.

They have come together with Motoclub to produce the 2022 Cre8Luck / Creative Bespoke SpeedStakes #1, where the grand prize is a brand new Creative Bespoke Tesla Model 3 Custom.

Launching on May 26, 2022, the 2022 SpeedStakes #1 will offer six rounds of SparkNFT drops spread over 90 days. Each round will see a new SparkNFT dropped, showcasing a piece of unique generative art of the grand prize. For every dollar spent on one of these collectible SparkNFT’s, the owner will be granted one entry into the SpeedStakes #1 draw.

There will be three standard drops, where the SparkNFT purchased gives automatic entries based on purchase value; and three limited edition premium drops, which will not only provide entry to the sweepstakes, but also grant the owner an exclusive luxury experience for two – a two-night stay in Phoenix, Arizona with a VIP tour experience at the Creative Bespoke HQ.

Cre8Luck will also offer a selection of SpeedStakes #1 merchandise direct through its own website that will provide the same entry mechanism, based on dollars spent.

The 2022 Cre8Luck / Creative Bespoke SpeedStakes #1 goes live on May 26, 2022 with the contest closing on August 25, 2022. The winner will be drawn and announced on or around September 4, 2022. A full drop calendar can be found on the Motoclub.io website here .

Story continues

Commenting ahead of the SpeedStakes #1 launch, Josh Weinstein said: “I’m delighted we’ve got such an amazing team together to deliver this awesome sweepstakes. NFTs are really trending right now with our followers, so we’re very excited to be offering our first NFT based sweepstakes. I know it’s going to be a massive hit.”

Co-head of Motoclub Cameron Chell said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Cre8Luck and Creative Bespoke for our very first sweepstakes. It gives Motoclub members the chance to get some really collectible SparkNFTs and the opportunity to win a fantastic prize in the Tesla Custom.”

Full terms and conditions of the 2022 Cre8Luck / Creative Bespoke SpeedStakes #1 can be found here .

For full details of the prize on offer, the generative art SparkNFTs, and the drop dates, please click here for more information.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information, go to http://www.motoclub.io

Media Contact

Richard Hilton

media@motoclub.io

About Cre8Luck

Cre8Luck partners with mega-influencers (1,000,000+ Followers) to develop and produce impactful giveaways that are focused on aligning with creator brands for maximum ROI. Some people describe it as a mashup between Omaze and Eighty80, but exclusively for social media influencers and their loyal followers.

What's a Mega-Influencer?

Simple. Mega-influencers have at least 1 Million Followers. With that comes major exposure opportunities for companies and brands that align with their own brand. Mega-influencers shape popular culture, drive trends and hashtags, create sell-out demand for products, direct attention to new travel destinations, and more...We partner with the best.

Who is behind the vision?

Josh Weinstein - CEO - Founding Partner - The Cre8Luck vision began with Josh. A successful entrepreneur who has been a major player in multiple production companies in the entertainment, music, and fashion realm. He has garnered a solid reputation in the production industry after creating his own production company, Preview Models. It is now one of the premier events for up-and-coming models to be discovered, developed, and placed with major agencies around the world. Josh's energy is unparalleled when it comes to launching new ventures into reality.

Don Benjamin - Founding Partner - One of the original social media content creators, Don has the reach to bring many mega-influencers to Cre8Luck. Celebrity fashion Model, Actor, Bestselling Author, and mega-influencer with 3.6 million combined followings across social platforms. He is best known from America’s Next top model, Vh1s Scared Famous, and as the face of multiple mega fashion brands including Guess, Forever 21, True Religion, and Tillys.

For more information, please go to – https://cre8luck.com/

About Creative Bespoke

Creative Bespoke is a premier auto brokerage firm providing one of a kind custom exotic and luxury vehicles. They are dedicated to using the finest brands in customization products and the best quality craftsmanship.

Customers can choose from a spectacular array of exotic vehicles, already fully customized with the highest quality options, or work with them to transform your own vehicle to create a truly one of a kind union of style and speed.



Creative Bespoke is passionate about luxury cars and is intent on sharing that passion with every one of its customers.

For more information, please visit us at https://www.creativebespoke.com

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , searching CWRK.

Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact:

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.Elliott@currencyworks.io



