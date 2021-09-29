Motoclub Announces Details on its SparkNFT Epic Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series

Los Angeles CA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to announce the lineup for the second of its SparkNFT pack drops, the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series Epic tier.



The first drop in the Series, (the Rare tier), sold out within one hour of going on sale September 13, 2021.

Motoclub is now ready to reveal the vehicles starring in the Epic tier, which will go on sale on October 4, 2021.

The Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series contains a total of 15 specially selected vehicle sales, split across three ranking tiers of Rare, Epic and Elite. Each tier's 5 vehicles are represented over 25 SparkNFTs (5 per vehicle), showcasing digital highlights of each historic sale in the form of high resolution stills, video and unique hand drawn illustrations.

Every pack has 5 random SparkNFTs from its respective tier inside, with owners encouraged to complete their sets by using Motoclub’s exclusive trading platform once it comes online later this year.

The Epic tier will retail for $50 USD per pack and features the following cars sold at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Auction: 2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door Raiders Badlands Edition, 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 (white), 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 (red), 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 (blue), and a 1956 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz.

“The upscaling of the Motoclub platform is really gathering pace now, and following the sales performance of the Rare pack drops, I’m very excited to see how fans react to this new drop of SparkNFTs. With just fifty Epic packs being minted, I’m confident we’ll see another sell out release,” said Cameron Chell, CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman.

The final drop in the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series, the Elite tier, will be released on October 26, 2021.



For more information on the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series please click here.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

Media Contact

Richard Hilton

media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world from its bases in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com



