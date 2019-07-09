MotoAmerica star Beach joins Laguna Seca WSBK field

, 27, stepped up to MotoAmerica's top Superbike division this year, and lies fifth in the current standings after scoring his first victory at Virginia Raceway in May.

He'll pull double duty at Laguna Seca, where MotoAmerica shares the bill, for his regular team Attack Performance Estenson Racing.

“I’m really pumped going into this weekend’s round at Laguna Seca”, two-time MotoAmerica Supersport champion and 2017 Superprestigio winner Beach said.

“It’s going to be a tough weekend racing both MotoAmerica Superbike and World Superbike, but I’m up for the challenge. Both myself and the team are really excited about it, really looking forward to it.

“Laguna’s a track that I like a lot. I’ve had a lot of fun there. I’m really looking forward to riding a Superbike there again, the last time I did it was 2011 [in AMA Superbike].

"I think it’s going to be a great weekend. I feel like if we can be up front or be on the podium for MotoAmerica and run top-10 in World Superbike, that would be a great weekend for me and the team”.

Beach will be one of six Yamaha WSBK riders at Laguna Seca, joining works pair .

He is set to be the sole US representative on the grid, with both having left the championship since last year's race.