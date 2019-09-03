Moto3 points leader Dalla Porta seals Moto2 graduation

Dalla Porta, 22, will step up to the intermediate class on a two-year deal with Italtrans, where he will join compatriot Enea Bastianini next year, replacing Andrea Locatelli.

"I’m very happy to join Italtrans Racing Team," said Dalla Porta. "It's a reference team in Moto2 and I’m so proud to race in the category with them. It’s a great emotion. I hope it will be an important year getting good results. Thanks to the whole team for the support.”

Italtrans CEO Laura Bertulessi added: “Lorenzo is a young and talented rider. We are happy he joins our family: we believe that his talent and continuous growth will allow both the team and him to achieve important results.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"This union gives an added value, above all after the project started with Enea, who now is the Moto2 rookie and has already got an amazing podium. I'm sure that Lorenzo will follow in his footsteps and together we will achieve great results.”

Dalla Porta holds a 14-point advantage at the head of the Moto3 standings over nearest rival Aron Canet with seven rounds left to run this year, having scored a sole victory at the Sachsenring and six other podium finishes this season.

Canet is also stepping up to Moto2 next year with the Angel Nieto squad, while Dalla Porta's Leopard Racing teammate Marcos Ramirez has penned a deal to step up to the world championship's middle division with American Racing.

Leopard has recruited Dennis Foggia and Jaume Masia for the 2020 Moto3 campaign.

2020 Moto2 grid so far:

Story continues