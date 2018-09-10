Moto Rider Romano Fenati Dropped by His Team for Pulling Rival’s Brakes at 140 MPH

An Italian motorcycle racer was disqualified from a race this weekend after pulling an outrageously dangerous move.

Romano Fenati reached over and triggered Stefano Manzi’s brakes during the Misano Moto2 race in San Marino on Sunday. (Moto2 is one level below the more prestigious MotoGP.) While Manzi was able to maintain control of his bike, Fenati was given a black flag for “irresponsible riding.”

Fenati’s outburst was apparently sparked by Manzi’s failed attempt to pass him earlier in the race. Manzi ran into Fenati on a tight turn and both riders skidded off the track.

Fenati was suspended for the next two races of the season but may be out much longer, in fact. Fenati’s team announced Monday that it was ending its relationship with the 22-year-old rider.

“We can communicate that the Marinelli Snipers Team shall terminate the contract with the rider Romano Fenati, from now on, for his unsporting, dangerous and damaging conduct for the image of all,” the team said in a statement. “With extreme regret, we have to note that his irresponsible act endangered the life of another rider and can’t be apologised for in any way. The rider, from this moment, will not participate in any more races with the Marinelli Snipers team.”

Fenati issued an apology on Monday calling the incident a “disgraceful gesture.”

“This morning, with a clear mind, I wish it had been just a bad dream,” he said. “I think back to those moments, I made a disgraceful gesture, I was not a man. The criticisms are correct and I understand the resentment towards me. I want to apologise to everyone who believed in me and all those who felt hurt by my actions.

“Unfortunately I have an impulsive character, but my intention was certainly not to hurt a driver like me … I do not want to justify myself, I know that my gesture is not justifiable, I just want to apologise to everyone.”

Fenati is no stranger to controversy. In 2015, during warmups for a Moto3 race in Argentina, he kicked Finnish rider Niklas Ajo and switched off the ignition Ajo’s bike.