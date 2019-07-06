MotoGP Sachsenring: Rossi, Dovizioso into Q1, Marquez fastest

Rossi, Dovizioso in Q1 as Marquez goes fastest

Honda rider Marc Marquez topped the third MotoGP practice session at the Sachsenring, while Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso will have to take part in Q1.

Marquez's nearest rival Fabio Quartararo had a massive moment at the end of the session when his Yamaha shook violently at Turn 11.

Quartararo avoided a crash, but he was suffering obvious pain in his left shoulder, and he was one of several Yamaha riders to struggle at the first corner.

The Petronas SRT Yamaha rider went off twice, works rider Maverick Vinales then came close to hitting the wall twice and Quartararo's team-mate Franco Morbidelli took a trip through the gravel at the same corner.

Quartararo spent time in the lead of the session after Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro impressively came within four-tenths of Marquez's Friday benchmark early on and led the majority of FP3, with Marquez in second.

The then-pacesetter Quartararo had gone top after bolting on a new soft rear tyre and took the lead after setting a 1m20.515s lap, recorded while running behind Marquez.

Vinales progressively closed the gap to Quartararo and ended up just one tenth behind the rookie.

But both Yamaha riders were defeated by Marquez in the end by virtue of a 1m20.347s lap on his second flyer after he had made a mistake on his first.

Quartararo ended up second from Vinales and Cal Crutchlow, who was fourth-fastest with a fractured right knee.

Suzuki's Alex Rins was fifth and Morbidelli took sixth.

Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller were the top Ducatis in seventh and eighth respectively, with ninth-placed Joan Mir making it two Suzukis in the top 10.

KTM rider Pol Espargaro also made it to Q2 in 10th but ended the session with a crash at Turn 3.

Espargaro beat Valentino Rossi by 0.013s, with the Yamaha man once again confined to Q1 where he will be joined by Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso who could only muster 14th.

Pramac Ducati rookie Francesco Bagnaia returned to riding after missing FP2 when he visited the hospital visit following his FP1 crash.

He placed last in the Saturday morning session.

Free practice three result

Pos Rider Team Bike Gap Laps 1 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 1m20.347s 26 2 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha Yamaha 0.168s 22 3 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 0.287s 22 4 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 0.306s 21 5 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 0.332s 23 6 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha Yamaha 0.486s 22 7 Danilo Petrucci Ducati Ducati 0.520s 22 8 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 0.544s 23 9 Joan Mir Suzuki Suzuki 0.639s 22 10 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 0.672s 19 11 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 0.679s 25 12 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 0.739s 18 13 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 0.778s 24 14 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 0.837s 22 15 Miguel Oliveira Tech3 KTM KTM 1.028s 23 16 Andrea Iannone Aprilia Aprilia 1.034s 25 17 Johann Zarco KTM KTM 1.088s 20 18 Stefan Bradl Honda Honda 1.096s 24 19 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 1.264s 22 20 Karel Abraham Avintia Ducati Ducati 1.485s 21 21 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 KTM KTM 1.625s 19 22 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati Ducati 1.803s 21

