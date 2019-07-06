MotoGP Sachsenring: Rossi, Dovizioso into Q1, Marquez fastest

David Gruz
Autosport
Rossi, Dovizioso in Q1 as Marquez goes fastest
Rossi, Dovizioso in Q1 as Marquez goes fastest

Honda rider Marc Marquez topped the third MotoGP practice session at the Sachsenring, while Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso will have to take part in Q1.

Marquez's nearest rival Fabio Quartararo had a massive moment at the end of the session when his Yamaha shook violently at Turn 11.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Quartararo avoided a crash, but he was suffering obvious pain in his left shoulder, and he was one of several Yamaha riders to struggle at the first corner.

The Petronas SRT Yamaha rider went off twice, works rider Maverick Vinales then came close to hitting the wall twice and Quartararo's team-mate Franco Morbidelli took a trip through the gravel at the same corner.

Quartararo spent time in the lead of the session after Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro impressively came within four-tenths of Marquez's Friday benchmark early on and led the majority of FP3, with Marquez in second.

The then-pacesetter Quartararo had gone top after bolting on a new soft rear tyre and took the lead after setting a 1m20.515s lap, recorded while running behind Marquez.

Vinales progressively closed the gap to Quartararo and ended up just one tenth behind the rookie.

But both Yamaha riders were defeated by Marquez in the end by virtue of a 1m20.347s lap on his second flyer after he had made a mistake on his first.

Rossi, Dovizioso in Q1 as Marquez goes fastest
Rossi, Dovizioso in Q1 as Marquez goes fastest

Quartararo ended up second from Vinales and Cal Crutchlow, who was fourth-fastest with a fractured right knee.

Suzuki's Alex Rins was fifth and Morbidelli took sixth.

Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller were the top Ducatis in seventh and eighth respectively, with ninth-placed Joan Mir making it two Suzukis in the top 10.

KTM rider Pol Espargaro also made it to Q2 in 10th but ended the session with a crash at Turn 3.

Espargaro beat Valentino Rossi by 0.013s, with the Yamaha man once again confined to Q1 where he will be joined by Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso who could only muster 14th.

Pramac Ducati rookie Francesco Bagnaia returned to riding after missing FP2 when he visited the hospital visit following his FP1 crash.

He placed last in the Saturday morning session.

Free practice three result

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Gap

Laps

1

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m20.347s

26

2

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

0.168s

22

3

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

0.287s

22

4

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

0.306s

21

5

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

0.332s

23

6

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

0.486s

22

7

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

0.520s

22

8

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

0.544s

23

9

Joan Mir

Suzuki

Suzuki

0.639s

22

10

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

0.672s

19

11

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

0.679s

25

12

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

0.739s

18

13

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

0.778s

24

14

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

0.837s

22

15

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1.028s

23

16

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

1.034s

25

17

Johann Zarco

KTM

KTM

1.088s

20

18

Stefan Bradl

Honda

Honda

1.096s

24

19

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1.264s

22

20

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1.485s

21

21

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1.625s

19

22

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1.803s

21

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next

Back