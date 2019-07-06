MotoGP Sachsenring: Rossi, Dovizioso into Q1, Marquez fastest
Honda rider Marc Marquez topped the third MotoGP practice session at the Sachsenring, while Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso will have to take part in Q1.
Marquez's nearest rival Fabio Quartararo had a massive moment at the end of the session when his Yamaha shook violently at Turn 11.
Quartararo avoided a crash, but he was suffering obvious pain in his left shoulder, and he was one of several Yamaha riders to struggle at the first corner.
The Petronas SRT Yamaha rider went off twice, works rider Maverick Vinales then came close to hitting the wall twice and Quartararo's team-mate Franco Morbidelli took a trip through the gravel at the same corner.
Quartararo spent time in the lead of the session after Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro impressively came within four-tenths of Marquez's Friday benchmark early on and led the majority of FP3, with Marquez in second.
The then-pacesetter Quartararo had gone top after bolting on a new soft rear tyre and took the lead after setting a 1m20.515s lap, recorded while running behind Marquez.
Vinales progressively closed the gap to Quartararo and ended up just one tenth behind the rookie.
But both Yamaha riders were defeated by Marquez in the end by virtue of a 1m20.347s lap on his second flyer after he had made a mistake on his first.
Quartararo ended up second from Vinales and Cal Crutchlow, who was fourth-fastest with a fractured right knee.
Suzuki's Alex Rins was fifth and Morbidelli took sixth.
Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller were the top Ducatis in seventh and eighth respectively, with ninth-placed Joan Mir making it two Suzukis in the top 10.
KTM rider Pol Espargaro also made it to Q2 in 10th but ended the session with a crash at Turn 3.
Espargaro beat Valentino Rossi by 0.013s, with the Yamaha man once again confined to Q1 where he will be joined by Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso who could only muster 14th.
Pramac Ducati rookie Francesco Bagnaia returned to riding after missing FP2 when he visited the hospital visit following his FP1 crash.
He placed last in the Saturday morning session.
Free practice three result
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Gap
Laps
1
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m20.347s
26
2
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
0.168s
22
3
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
0.287s
22
4
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
0.306s
21
5
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
0.332s
23
6
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
0.486s
22
7
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
0.520s
22
8
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
0.544s
23
9
Joan Mir
Suzuki
Suzuki
0.639s
22
10
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
0.672s
19
11
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
0.679s
25
12
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
0.739s
18
13
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
0.778s
24
14
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
0.837s
22
15
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1.028s
23
16
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
1.034s
25
17
Johann Zarco
KTM
KTM
1.088s
20
18
Stefan Bradl
Honda
Honda
1.096s
24
19
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1.264s
22
20
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1.485s
21
21
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1.625s
19
22
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1.803s
21
