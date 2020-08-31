Moto G9 with a 48 MP triple rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery to go on sale today at 12 pm

Moto G9 made its debut in India last week at a price of Rs 11,499. The highlight of the smartphone includes its Snapdragon 662 chipset, 48 MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Moto G9 will go on its first sale today, 31 August, in India.

Moto G9 pricing

The smartphone comes in just one variant that offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 11,499. Moto G9 will be available in Sapphire Blue and Forest Green colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on >Flipkart.

We can't wait either! The stunning #motog9 goes on sale TOMORROW at 12 PM only on @Flipkart! From Qualcomm® SD¢ 662 processor and 48 MP f/1.7 Triple Camera System, to a 5000 mAh battery with 20W Turbopower¢ charging, you've got it all at just ¹11,499. https://t.co/fkBPGu6znm pic.twitter.com/SXgjcFrLbT " Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 30, 2020

Moto G9 specifications

Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision TFT display that houses a waterdrop notch at the top. It is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 10.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a triple camera setup at the back that includes 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, Moto G9 sports an 8 MP camera on the front.

One of the highlighting features of the smartphones is its 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. As per the company, the battery can last up to and two days.

Also See: Motorola launches Moto G9 with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery at Rs 11,499 in India

Moto G9 with waterdrop notch display may launch in India today at 12 pm

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.