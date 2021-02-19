Moto E7 Power with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7,499

Motorola launched Moto E7 Power today in India. The smartphone joins the company's E-series that already includes Moto E7 Plus. The highlights of Moto E7 Power include a 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, 4 GB RAM and Type-C port. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart. According to Motorola, this smartphone is 'Made in India'. In addition to this, Moto E7 Power also comes with an IP52 rated water repellant design.

Moto E7 Power pricing, availability

Moto E7 Power comes in two storage variants. The 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,499 and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant will cost you Rs 8,299.

It comes in Tahiti Blue and Coral Red colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale on 26 February at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Moto E7 Power specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5 inch Max Vision HD+ IPS LCD display. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a side-mounted Google Assistant button. Moto E7 Power is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage that is expandable up to 1 TB via micro SD card.

For photography, Moto E7 Power comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary sensor and a macro sensor. For selfies, it sports a 5 MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that, as the company claims, can last up to 2 days.

