Motive in Nashville explosion unclear as business owners return to 'eerie' site; Warner's girlfriend warned of bombmaking in 2019

Investigators remained unclear on a bomber's motive Wednesday as officials awaited word on whether they'd receive federal aid after the Christmas Day blast in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

Authorities were told Anthony Quinn Warner was building explosives more than a year before the blast, a police report shows.

Warner's girlfriend told Nashville police in August 2019 that he "was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence," according to documents obtained by The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Though the report was flagged for local and federal authorities, there appears to have been no action to stop Warner.

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said Monday that Warner "was not on our radar" before Friday's explosion, despite his girlfriend's comments 16 months earlier.

An RV was at the center of the explosion that police said killed Warner, injured three others, damaged more than 40 buildings and led many to wonder what the bomber's motive was.

Nashville police released an image of an RV that investigators linked to an explosion that took place downtown on Christmas morning.

Owners of businesses within the blast radius got a first look at damage Tuesday. The buildings had been blocked off behind an investigative perimeter since Friday.

“I’ve been fortunate to never have to be in a war zone, so I can’t be sure this is what it would be like, but it feels like war; it feels eerie, it feels surreal,” photographer and art curator Ashley Segroves Bergeron told The Tennessean. “Everyone’s faces are dazed. The crew, the police, FBI, everyone. Just dazed and tired.”

Segroves Bergeron, who runs a gallery and art show room called Studio 208 a block away from where the bombing took place, was among dozens of residents and business owners who assessed the damage Tuesday.

The cleanup effort on Second Avenue, which is likely to take months, won't get fully underway until the FBI lifts its perimeter around the area.

The FBI said it plans to hand over the crime scene to Nashville officials by the end of the day Wednesday.

Police visit Warner's home in August 2019

Metro Nashville Police Department officers arrived at the home of Warner's girlfriend Aug. 21, 2019, after the woman's attorney, Raymond Throckmorton, told police Warner "frequently talks about the military and bombmaking," according to documents obtained by The Tennessean.

When officers went to Warner's residence, he did not answer the door, nor were police able to see inside the RV parked at the house.

"They saw no evidence of a crime and had no authority to enter his home or fenced property," police spokesman Don Aaron told The Tennessean.

An RV that looks like one involved in an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas is parked in the backyard of a home in Antioch, Tenn., in this Google Maps photo. Law enforcement authorities searched the home Dec. 26.

Police supervisors, detectives and the department's hazardous devices unit were made aware of the incident, The Tennessean reported.

Local and federal authorities conducted what FBI spokesperson Darrell DeBusk called a standard agency-to-agency records check on Warner. Neither the FBI nor the Department of Defense reported having anything on Warner.

During the week of Aug. 26, 2019, police called Throckmorton, who declined to allow them to interview Warner or go on Warner's property, the FBI told The Tennessean.

Throckmorton disputed that he told authorities they could not inspect the RV, saying he has "no memory of that whatsoever."

"At no time was there any evidence of a crime detected, and no additional action was taken," Aaron said. "No additional information about Warner came to the department’s or the FBI’s attention after August 2019."

Possible motives

Investigators continue to search for a motive in the attack.

ABC News reported that Warner may have shown interest in various conspiracy theories, including some involving 5G technology and "lizard people" pushing for world domination.

The bomber's intentions appear to be "more destruction than death," TBI Director Rausch said Monday on "Today," but specifics on what led Warner to carry out the bombing might never be uncovered.

"We may never find out the exact reasoning behind the activity that took place," Rausch said.

ABC News reported investigators looked into whether Warner was paranoid about 5G technology.

AT&T's central office in Nashville was among the facilities damaged by the blast, which caused major wireless disruption from Georgia to Kentucky.

The bombing caused a freeze in phone service for 911 call centers, hospitals, the Nashville airport, government offices and individual mobile users across the region, exposing what experts called a vulnerability in the area's network.

"That's the Achilles' heel. The weak link," Douglas Schmidt, professor of computer science at Vanderbilt University, told The Tennessean. "Having a critical facility in a major metropolitan area next to a street without any other protections than a thick wall is crazy."

AT&T reported Monday morning that the majority of services in Nashville had been restored.

