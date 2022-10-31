What motivates Missouri Tigers hoops coaches Gates, Pingeton? A SportsBeat KC podcast

Missouri men’s basketball starts over this year with new coach Dennis Gates, and the women’s basketball program looks to get over last year’s disappointing NCAA Tournament snub under women’s coach Robin Pingeton.

You’ll hear from both on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast. Gates, who replaced Cuonzo Martin, explains why he reached out to Martin and other former Mizzou coaches — including legend Norm Stewart — after taking the job.

Pingeton speaks to how her team can be motivated by the crushing omission from last year’s tournament. Both spoke with host Blair Kerkhoff at a Tiger Club event at Westport Flea Market last week.

“It’s been a really good six months post-March 13, 2022,” Pingeton said, referencing the date of the NCAA selection show. “That date is posted in our locker room. It was probably one of my toughest days as a coach.”

Also, you’ll hear from Star columnist Vahe Gregorian, who recently explored Gates’ career in a column and discusses the Tigers’ basketball and football seasons.

