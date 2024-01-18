Motion Picture Association Renews Charles Rivkin’s Contract as CEO for Three More Years

The Motion Picture Association has extended Charles Rivkin’s contract as chairman and CEO for three more years.

The decision underscores support for Rivkin’s vision of the MPA as the “voice of the global film, television and streaming industry,” the MPA said in a statement. Based in Washington, D.C., Rivkin has led the entertainment industry’s most prominent lobbying organization since 2018.

“I’m excited to lead the MPA for a third term and to represent iconic member companies that exemplify ingenuity and innovation,” Rivkin said. “As the world’s largest content creators, co-producing and investing in more local productions than ever before, MPA members are constantly pushing the boundaries of storytelling around the globe to delight audiences everywhere, on every available screen. Our members’ films and series are among the most accessible and prominent cultural exports, and they drive the creative economy both in the United States and overseas. This is the best job in the world, and I look forward to creating new ways for storytellers to reach even bigger audiences in the years ahead.”

The MPA’s primary focus is safeguarding its member studios’ intellectual property rights by combating piracy, engaging in government relations, participating in international efforts and collaborating with law enforcement in cases concerning intellectual property theft and piracy issues. The MPA also administers the letter-grade content ratings for movies and actively promotes the interests of the film industry through marketing campaigns and research initiatives.

“In the United States, the MPA worked with local coalitions to secure almost $8 billion in new budget allocations for production incentives last year – creating thousands of middle-class jobs and pumping millions of dollars into local economies,” the MPA said in a statement.

Rivkin also played a leading role in organizing the U.S.-based Streaming Innovation Alliance (SIA), which is led by a bipartisan team with deep expertise in technology, telecom, internet and digital policy to advocate for federal and state policies that build on the “strong, competitive, and pro-consumer market for streaming video.”

Rivkin serves as chair for the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, which recently launched a Sports Piracy Task Force to tackle the piracy operations that threaten the economic viability of live sports broadcasting and streaming.

“Over the next three years, my team and I will continue to navigate paradigm shifts in technology, advances in distribution models, and changes in consumer tastes and behavior,” Rivkin said.

