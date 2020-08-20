Motion Picture Academy Announces New Series Of Diversity Conversations Available To Public And Industry

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is taking part of its Academy Aperture 2025 initiative public by expanding its in-house “Academy Dialogues: It Starts With Us” conversation series to include access not only for their entire membership, but also the public which of course includes a larger swath of the non-member industry members as well. The series which is aimed to provide discussions on race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking notably included one edition in July featuring AMPAS board member Whoopi Goldberg interviewing civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson (author of the book the recent film, Just Mercy is based on with Michael B . Jordan portraying him) on the “Power of Narrative”. It is available for view now on You Tube, but AMPAS is ramping up the volume as it were, as these issues move front and center in a more urgent way, not only for the Academy and its move to diversify its membership, but for the entire industry. The Academy says these discussions focus on the industry-wide systemic changes that are needed to afford greater opportunities to women and people from underrepresented ethnic/racial communities and to create a new narrative for recovery.

“With our ‘Academy Dialogues’ series, the Academy is creating a space for our members – and the public – to talk about inclusion in a way that is timely, relevant and allows for a meaningful exchange on how to bring systemic change to Hollywood,” said Lorenza Muñoz, EVP, Member Relations and Awards. “These conversations may be uncomfortable for some, but they are necessary to broaden the stories that are getting told and increase opportunities for those who have been excluded.”

More from Deadline

Here is the upcoming lineup taking place over the next two months:

Academy Dialogues: “Native Son”

The Academy will present a conversation with Oscar®-nominated director Lee Daniels (“Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire”) and Oscar-winning writer Tarell Alvin McCraney (“Moonlight”) about their personal and professional journeys navigating the film industry as Black gay men. Emil Wilbekin, media executive and founder of Native Son, a networking group for professional Black gay men, will moderate the discussion. Available on YouTube on August 27.

Academy Dialogues: “Owning Our Stories”

Bird Runningwater, director of the Indigenous Program at the Sundance Institute, will moderate a conversation with writers Misan Sagay (“Belle”) and Ligiah Villalobos (“Under the Same Moon”) and filmmakers Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (“The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open”) and Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”) on the role that gatekeeping at the studios and production companies has played in preventing authentic stories from being told. Available on YouTube on September 3.

Academy Dialogues: “The Erasure of Latinos in Hollywood”

Latinos are the largest ethnic group in the United States, representing 18% of the population, and yet – whether it is in front of the camera, behind the camera or in executive positions – they are largely missing from America’s storytelling. Moderated by Muñoz, this discussion will explore identity, the complexity of being Latin, the legacies of colonialism, and, most importantly, solutions for inclusion. Panelists include Executive Vice President, Production, Marvel Studios Victoria Alonso, casting director Carmen Cuba (“The Martian”), director Nadia Hallgren (“Becoming”), founder/president, American Entertainment Marketing and co-founder, LA Collab Ivette Rodriguez, among others. Available on YouTube on September 10.

Academy Dialogues: “ICON MANN: We Are the Culture”

In partnership with ICON MANN, a media and consulting company committed to positively transforming the dialogue and image of Black men, the Academy will present a town hall focused on the Academy’s Black membership and the challenges to representation and inclusion in the industry, moderated by Shawn Finnie, the Academy’s associate director of member relations and outreach. Panelists include Oscar-nominated actor and filmmaker Taraji P. Henson (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”), actor Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”) and writer-director Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), among others. Available on YouTube in September.

Story continues