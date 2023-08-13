Motherwell 2-1 Hibernian: Mika Biereth grabs goal and assist to seal win

Motherwell debutant Mika Biereth says he "did alright" after a goal and an assist as a substitute inspired his side to victory and continued Hibernian's winless start to the Scottish Premiership.

After coming on in the 55th minute, the Arsenal loanee surged down the right and shrugged off Lewis Stevenson to tee up Conor Wilkinson for the breakthrough goal 10 minutes later.

Biereth, 20, then latched on to Lennon Miller's forward ball before cleverly fashioning space to drive in a goal of his own with just five minutes left.

"It was good, nothing to complain about - goal, assist, three points," Biereth told BBC Scotland.

"I think everyone is really happy with the result. Something to build on. We can get better, there were sloppy moments in the game. But three points in front of the home fans is really important.

"[I can] Play hard, run the channels, be physical, score goals, help the team win games. I think the first 40 minutes today, I think I did alright."

It was a deserved victory for Motherwell - who hit the bar through Dan Casey before the break - having slightly edged a bleak opening 65 minutes before Wilkinson's opener.

Hibernian were limp and lifeless throughout, and failed to register a shot on target until the dying minutes when Casey was penalised for a handball after a check by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Adam Le Fondre smashed in from the spot to set up a nervy final two minutes of stoppage time, but Hibs could not find an equaliser.

Lee Johnson's side looked leggy after their full-blooded exertions in victory against Luzern in Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday, and perhaps had an eye on the return leg in Switzerland this week.

But defeat means they have lost their opening two league games and re-affirmed their reputation as a team that struggles to put consistent performances together.

Motherwell, meanwhile, have taken four points so far and have still only lost two matches since Stuart Kettlewell took charge in February, as they extended their unbeaten run to 12 games stretching back to last season.

Player of the match - Mika Biereth

Biereth could be missing piece, Hibs unpredictable - analysis

Motherwell will hope they have found a gem in Biereth, the Dane on loan from Arsenal, as they seek to replace Kevin van Veen's 29 goals from last season.

It's very early days but he looked incredibly strong as he bullied the Hibs defence for both goals, finishing neatly for his own strike after bumping off Will Fish, while doing the same to Stevenson for the opener.

Kettlewell has built a strong unit who are difficult to beat, but the difference between kicking on and trying to finish in the top half this season will be goals. If Biereth can provide them, then it could be a fine season.

As for Hibs, their baffling inconsistency continues. On Thursday against a strong Luzern side they were full of intensity, smart pressing, and aggressive attacking play.

At Fir Park they barely created a thing. Their expected goals rating barely reached 0.1 before the penalty.

Johnson wanted to make more changes to his team but injuries forced his hand slightly as he changed system again to match Motherwell's back three.

Martin Boyle being unable to play 90 minutes every game is also a hindrance as he makes his way back from a long-term knee injury. But those factors aside, Hibs are crying out for consistency of selection and formation as they try to build cohesion and reliability.

As it is it would be no surprise if they get the job done against Luzern on Thursday, before stumbling yet again in the League Cup next weekend.

What they said

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "It was a bit of a stand off. We hit the woodwork, but other than that there wasn't really anything in the game.

"But we have to have that foundation. But in the second half we got those moments of quality and I felt we were really comfortable in the game.

"The penalty in the modern game is a penalty. But if it finished 2-0 we would have deserved our clean sheet because Liam Kelly hasn't had a save to make."

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson: "We didn't carry enough threat. We weren't brave enough on the ball, brave enough to make angles. And again the opposition have their full energy and look a bit brighter and sharper than us.

"Tried to make the changes at half-time but we didn't feed our forward players enough on the back of it.

"It is a stretch for us at the moment but it's no excuse. We just have to keep getting stronger and building the squad out and physical fitness to be able to compete where we want to."

What's next?

The league takes a break already as the Viaplay Cup last 16 takes centre stage. Motherwell are away to St Mirren on Saturday (15:00 BST), while Hibs play Luzern on Thursday (19:45) before hosting Raith Rovers on Sunday (14:00).