Motherwell complete Bair sale to Auxerre

Motherwell have completed the sale of Canada striker Theo Bair to Auxerre for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old played in all 38 league games for Motherwell last season after leaving Scottish Premiership rivals St Johnstone, scoring 15 goals, and had one year remaining on his contract.

But Bair, , who has signed a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 newcomers, exits on his return from Copa America duty, making his tournament debut as a substitute in Saturday's third-place play-off defeat by Uruguay - his third Canada cap.

His form for Motherwell had led to his first call-up to the national side in four years and he was named the club's player of the year.

Bair told Well's website: "My time at the club has been unbelievable.

"These have been some of the most enjoyable moments of my career. I love this club and I will always be a supporter. I wish everyone nothing but the best!"

Ottawa-born Bair moved to St Johnstone from Vancouver Whitecaps in January 2022 but was released after scoring just once in 38 appearances, all but eight of them from the bench.

However, Motherwell praised him for working "harder than ever before behind the scenes to improve" as they finished ninth in the Scottish top flight.

Bair joins a side who were promoted back to the French top flight as Ligue 2 champions under head coach Christophe Pélissier.

He joins the club on the same day as 25-year-old defender Gabriel Osho, who was called into the Nigeria squad in March, from Luton Town.