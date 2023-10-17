Mother's plea for daughter Mia's release after Hamas hostage video

The British Broadcasting Corporation

The mother of Mia Shem, seized by Hamas gunmen and held hostage in Gaza, has appealed for her immediate release along with at least 198 other hostages.

"I'm begging the world to bring my baby back home," Keren Shem told reporters in Tel Aviv, holding up a picture of her French-Israeli daughter.

The Islamist militant group released a video on Monday night, in which Mia Shem appeared with a wounded arm.

"She only went... to a festival party to have some fun," her mother said.

"And now she's in Gaza and she's not the only one."

The Hamas hostage video is the first of its kind to be aired since they abducted Israelis, dual nationals and foreign citizens on Israeli soil on 7 October. Hamas's armed wing said in a separate video that the hostages were "our guests", who would be freed when circumstances allowed.

Mia Shem, 21, is shown being treated for her injury and asking in Hebrew to be returned as quickly as possible to her family.

France has said it is working to secure the release of all 13 hostages with French nationality. Another 19 French citizens were among the 1,400 people killed when Hamas gunmen attacked more than 20 Israeli communities as well as the Tribe of Nova music festival.

In a statement, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Hamas and demanded her immediate release: "It is an ignominy to take innocent people hostage and put them on show in this odious way."

Israel's military denounced the Hamas video as "psychological terror against Israeli citizens", adding that it was in constant touch with the young woman's family. Hamas had murdered and abducted babies, women, children and the elderly and was now "trying to portray itself as a humane organisation", it added.

Keren Shem told a press conference on Tuesday that "babies, children and old people, Holocaust survivors" had been kidnapped.

Story continues

"This is a crime against humanity and we should all gather and stop this terror, and bring everybody back home."

More on Israel Gaza war