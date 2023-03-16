New mothers should not be denied opioid painkillers after childbirth, a new study says

A new study has found that fears over opioids being prescribed post-childbirth are unfounded (Shutterstock)

Mothers who have recently given birth should be allowed to use opioid painkillers while breastfeeding, a new study has said.

A Canadian study of 865,691 published in the British Medical Journal of mothers and their babies, has found that fears over the drugs are now unfounded and that they can be safely prescribed to help new mothers.

Of that number, the study said 13.7 per cent were given an opioid painkiller in the week after giving birth.

According to the analysis, there was no greater need for hospital treatment for babies whose mothers were prescribed the drug over 30 days than those who weren’t – and there were no infant deaths.

It therefore said “toxicity around opioid use seems unsubstantiated” and that “clinicians and parents should be reassured that infants are at low risk of harm”.

The study added that caution should still be taken, as drugs such as dihydrocodeine or tramadol can be addictive.

In conclusion, the study said that doctors should focus on mothers as the risks associated with drug use are overshadowed by the long-term consequences of being left without pain relief.

“The benefits of breastfeeding are well known, and everything possible should be done to encourage it.

“Pain control in mothers after delivery, and in particular after caesarean section, follows a standard pain ladder approach – although the evidence base is weak for efficacy of common analgesics,” professor Nicholas Bateman, of the University of Edinburgh and Thomas Hale of Texas Tech said in a statement regarding the study.

“The new study shows that opioids do not present a unique hazard for infants of breastfeeding mothers.”

The two did say, however, that more research into the field is needed to understand the optimal amount of pain relief given to mothers who are breastfeeding.

Current NHS guidelines say that women should not take codeine when breastfeeding. It says that other drugs such as dihydrocodeine or tramadol, can be used “at the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration”.

The most common drug used in the study was oxycodone, taken by 42 per cent, followed by codeine, taken by 20 per cent, and morphine, taken by 19 per cent of those offered an opioid after childbirth.