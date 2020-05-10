On Mother's Day weekend, Quebec City woman gives birth in car, while rushing to hospital

A woman gave birth to a baby girl early Saturday in the front seat of a car that was speeding its way to a Quebec City hospital.

Berrezouk Mokhtaria, 41 weeks pregnant, was in the passenger seat when her daughter Rym entered the world at 3:15 a.m.

Her brother was driving and her husband was in the back seat.

"We got on the road and my wife started to have pain and contractions," said Mokhtaria's husband, Mohrradj Antar. "So I asked my brother-in-law to speed up a bit, because I was sitting in the back."

The couple was on their way to the Centre hospitalier universitaire de Québec to induce labour.

As the vehicle was turning onto the Félix-Leclerc Highway, Antar heard a baby cry.

"I was sitting behind my wife and I was asking what was going on," Antar said. "My brother-in-law told me that the baby was already out and that it was on my wife's chest.

"I could hear the baby. It was dark and I couldn't believe it."

They pulled off the highway to park and from there called 911.

The paramedics arrived quickly. The newborn and the mother were taken to hospital and are in good health.