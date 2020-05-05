50 Mother's Day Instagram Captions That Are Just as Sweet (And Clever) as Your Mom

Photo credit: CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images

Mother's Day is finally here — which means it's time to remind the world just how amazing your mom is! On May 10, after sharing a delicious brunch together and surprising her with an amazing Mother's Day gift that's just as thoughtful as she is, let the world know exactly how much your mother means to you by sharing a sweet photo of you two together. While you're at it, you'll also need to pair it with the perfect Mother's Day Instagram caption. After all, the most important woman in the world deserves just that — the entire world!

We've rounded up the best Mother's Day quotes, funny sayings, and sweetest messages inspired by songs and pop culture so you can honor the superhero that is your mom in the best way. Whether you decide to go funny or sweet, creative or sentimental, these 50 Mother's Day captions for Instagram will definitely help you encapsulate just how amazing your mom is — and will ensure (along with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, of course), that she'll be feeling extra special this year on Mother's Day.

Sweet Mother's Day Captions

No matter how old she may be, sometimes a girl just needs her mom.

Not always eye to eye, but always heart to heart.

There aren’t enough flowers in the world to show you how much you mean to me.

Mom: A title just above queen.

Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother.

Who needs a superhero when I have her?

Home is wherever my mom is.

A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.

Moms are like buttons — they hold everything together.

A mother's hug lasts long after she lets go.

The only thing better than having you for a mom is my children having you for a grandma.



To the world you are a mother, but to our family you are the absolute world.

Out of all the moms in the world, I am so glad you are mine.

Funny Mother's Day Captions

Cheers to the woman who gave up wine for nine months, just for me.

She wore Mom jeans before it was cool.

Thanks for always loving me, even through all my awkward phases.

She’s not like a regular mom, she’s a cool mom! (From Mean Girls)

Mom, thanks for teaching me to stop and sip the rosé.

Motherhood: Powered by love. Fueled by coffee. Sustained by wine.

Mothers don't sleep. They just worry with their eyes closed.

Mom: My greatest teacher, my best friend, and my cheapest therapist.

I love how we don’t have to say out loud that I’m your favorite child.

If at first you don't succeed, try doing it the way mom told you to in the beginning.

Keep calm and call your mom.

Dear mom, I get it now.

Nothing is lost until your mother can’t find it.

Mother's Day Captions Inspired by Quotes









"It doesn't matter how old you are, or what you do in life—you never stop needing your mom." —Kate Winslet

"It's not easy being a mother. If it were, fathers would do it." —The Golden Girls

“I love you a thousand yellow daisies.” —Gilmore Girls

“In a world full of trends, you always remain a classic.” —Iman

“All I am I owe to my mother.” —George Washington

“My mother was my role model before I even knew what that word was.” —Lisa Leslie

“I can imagine no heroism greater than motherhood.” —Lance Conrad



“God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” —Rudyard Kipling

"A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." —Princess Diana

"We are born of love; love is our mother.” —Rumi

"Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved.” —Erich Fromm

"Motherhood. All love begins and ends there." —Robert Browning

Mother's Day Captions Inspired by Songs

"I know you were on my side even when I was wrong; And I love you for giving me your eyes, staying back and watching me shine." —Taylor Swift

"I only love my bed and my mama, I'm sorry." —Drake



“I want to thank you for what you've done in hopes I can give back to you.” —The Backstreet Boys

“She's the sky that holds the clouds. She's the lady of the house, a blind believer in all I dare to be.” —The Band Perry

“She said I don't care if you're 80, you'll always be my baby.” —Blake Shelton

“I love you. I'll always love you. There's nothing I won't do to say these words to you.” —Good Charlotte

“She's your mother, you love her. There won't be another place like her again that you call home.” —Sugarland



"You got me, I got you, together we always pull through." —Christina Aguilera

"I will make you queen of everything you see, I'll put you on the map.” —Twenty One Pilots

"You taught me to run, you taught me to fly, helped me to free the me inside." —Gloria Estefan and *NSYNC

"You might have a mom, she might be the bomb, but ain't nobody got a mom like mine." —Meghan Trainor

"You've given me everything that I will need to make it through this crazy thing called life." —Carrie Underwood

