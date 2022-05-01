Mother's Day 2022 is nearly here: Shop 40+ thoughtful gifts for all kinds of moms

Elsie Boskamp and Jeaneen Russell, Reviewed
·8 min read
Mother&#39;s Day is almost here, and we&#39;ve got the best gift ideas for every kind of mom all picked out&#x002014;all you&#39;ve got to do is add to cart.
Mother's Day is almost here, and we've got the best gift ideas for every kind of mom all picked out—all you've got to do is add to cart.

Mother's Day 2022 is one week away, on Sunday, May 8, but if you don't have just the right gift lined up for the mother figure in your life, don't panic! Whether you're looking for flowers, jewelry, clothes or cooking gear, we rounded up all the best Mother's Day gifts, and some can't-miss deals, too! If you're still searching for that perfect Mother's Day gift for moms, we've got you—these presents are sure to please.

You can shop thoughtful presents for all the moms in your life right now from the likes of Nordstrom, Our Place, Amazon and Michael Kors. If you're after budget-friendly gifts, we found jewelry, oil diffusers and fitness equipment all for under $50.

Mother's Day deals: The 73 best Mother's Day 2022 deals on flowers, chocolate, home goods and fashion

Spring Activewear: Refresh your spring activewear with lululemon

For a touching tribute that shows you care, these endearing gifts are sure to please the superhero-mom in your life. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop on everything you need to know to make Mother's Day 2022 one for the books.

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022

Mother's Day 2022 shopping guide

Best Mother's Day gifts for moms 2022

Impress your mom with a Mother's Day gift she'll cherish by shopping some of our absolute favorite gifts. Find the best Mother's Day gifts for all types of moms right now at The Mirror, Parachute, AncestryDNA and more.

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022

Best Mother's Day 2022 gifts for moms who love to cook

Upgrade your mom's kitchen gadgets this Mother's Day by shopping top-tier cooking tools from Keurig, GreenWare and KitchenAid. Meanwhile, if you want to take the stress out of everyday meal prep, you can treat her to a Home Chef subscriptionour favorite meal kit delivery service.

Best Mother's Day gifts for moms 2022

Best Mother's Day 2022 self-care gifts for moms

If there's anyone who could use a little extra pampering, it's the mom in your life. Moms are always taking care of others, so why not spoil her this year with some of the best self-care gifts we could find to give her a much-needed mommy timeout?

Best Mother's Day gifts for moms 2022

Best Mother's Day 2022 gifts for new moms

There's nothing quite as special as celebrating your very first Mother's Day. Make it a day to remember for the new mamas in your life by gifting them jewelry and cupcakes. Meanwhile, pick up a few must-have baby items—like the Hatch Rest+ baby sound machine—to make motherhood just a little easier.

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022

Best Mother's Day 2022 gifts for crafty moms

Get crafty this Mother's Day by shopping embroidery kits, calligraphy sets, sewing machines and so much more. For moms that love to DIY, you can't go wrong with the Cricut Explore Air 2—this professional-grade craft machine can take her projects to the next level.

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022

Best Mother's Day 2022 gifts for fitness moms

If your mom, grandma or wife is a fitness junkie, we found a few gifts that are sure to make their next sweat sesh even hotter. Grab gym essentials at Amazon or splurge on our favorite affordable exercise bike or the best treadmill we've ever tested.

Best Mother's Day Gifts 2022

Best Mother's Day 2022 gifts for tech-obsessed moms

Consider upgrading your mom's tech this Mother's Day by shopping for Apple AirPods Pro, smart TVs and more. These gadgets are sure to please every mom—especially those that love to stay on top of all the latest tech trends.

Best Mother's Day gifts 2022

Best Mother's Day 2022 gifts for plant moms

For the moms with a green thumb, we found tons of gifts that will keep their flower beds and plant babies perky this spring. Fill your cart with gifts they'll love at The Sill, Uncommon Goods and Amazon.

Best Mother's Day gifts for moms 2022

Best Mother's Day gifts for pet moms

For the ladies that spoil their fur babies everyday of the year, Mother's Day is the perfect time to turn the tables. Treat your favorite dog and cat moms to pet-approved presents this Mother's Day 2022 by shopping our favorite gifts right now.

When is Mother's Day 2022?

Mother's Day will be observed on Sunday, May 8. Each year the annual holiday is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in the United States.

What are the most popular gifts to give on Mother's Day?

Flowers and cards may be more traditional gifts, but they are still among the most popular presents to give on Mother's Day—and for good reason! After snagging a cute card and an elegant flower arrangement, you can make your Mother's Day 2022 gift really shine by shopping some of our all-time favorite jewelry, tech, fashion and home gifts.

Consider shortening your mom's do-to-list by picking up a powerful robot vacuum or opt for a chic designer handbag to help her stay stylish all year long.

Where are the best places to shop for Mother's Day 2022 gifts?

Amazon is our go-to place to shop for all the best Mother's Day 2022 gifts. The massive online retailer has everything from crafts and gardening kits to headphones and air fryers—and at some of the best prices on the web, too!

Amazon is sure to cover your basic gift-shopping needs, but if you're looking for something specific, we're obsessing over the Mother's Day gifts at Nordstrom, lululemon, Our Place, Amazon and Michael Kors. Whatever it is you're looking for, you're sure to find it at these cult-favorite retailers.

How much should you spend on a Mother's Day gift?

While the thought may be what matters most, it's also important to closely consider your budget when shopping for Mother's Day gifts. To put things in perspective, last year the average shopper spent about $220 on gifts for mom, according to the National Retail Federation. If you want to spoil your mom this Mother's Day with electronics and jewelry, we found plenty of best-selling gifts under $250. Meanwhile, if you're looking for more affordable options, you can browse some of our favorite gifts under $50, including fresh flower bouquets from Bouqs.

What are the best Mother's Day 2022 deals?

If you want to give your your mom, grandma or wife a Mother's Day gift they'll love without breaking the bank, you're in luck. There are tons of incredible already-live Mother's Day deals you can shop right now. For moms that love to cook, you can't go wrong with the Our Place Home Cook Duo. The kitchen set includes both the Reviewed-approved Always Pan and the Instagram-famous Perfect Pot and is down from $310 to just $250 right now. Meanwhile, for a trendy treat, pick up the Kate Spade Leila triple gusset leather crossbody for just $109 today at Kate Spade Surprise—a whopping $170 price cut.

We saw several early Mother's Day deals drop this week and expect to see even more discounts on jewelry, clothing, handbags, home goods and more in the days and weeks ahead. Right now, you can shop more massive markdowns at All-Clad, lululemon and Amazon.

