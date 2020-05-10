Mother's Day 2020: The Best Celebrity Instagram Tributes

For most of us, Mother's Day 2020 probably looks a lot different than it did last year. With social distancing and quarantine guidelines in place, we're not able to gather together for brunch and may have to celebrate with our moms via Zoom—but at least we all still have Instagram.

As people all over the internet take to the social media platform to celebrate motherhood and their own moms with throwback photos and sweet images, here's how celebrities are marking the occasion.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid—who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend, Zayn Malik—took the time to let her mom, Yolanda, know just how much she means to her. "Best I could ever ask for. ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate," she wrote in the caption of a gorgeous throwback image of the model and her pregnant mom. "I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!"

Ashley Graham

"Getting ready to celebrate my first mother’s day! Yes you better believe there will be a celebration in our house... and I hope all of you mamas are celebrating yourselves too!" the supermodel wrote. "We might be in our sweats all day but we still kinda fancy 💎🌸🌈🥂☀️🎉 Feeling even more grateful for my own mama this year and excited to partner with @tiffanyandco who is giving back and supporting families and mother’s in need this year through @baby2baby 💖"

She also shared a sweet video showing off her son Isaac's adorable giggle (and feet!)

Rachel Bloom

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star is also celebrating her very first Mother's Day with a spot-on observation. "My body made her bones. What the fuck," she posted.

Kim Kardashian

Kim K. never fails to go all out with her gifts to mom, Kris Jenner, and Mother's Day 2020 was no exception. "This is an early Mother’s Day post for my mom! The best mom in the entire world! I couldn’t wait to give her her gift!," she wrote, before explaining the beautiful gift she gave to Jenner.

"I live for sentimental gifts and was so excited when I found the wedding photographer Alfred Garcia who shot her and my dads wedding back in 1978," the reality star continued. "I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears! Happy Mother’s Day mom I love you beyond! And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do!!!!!"

Michelle Obama

The former First Lady got the Mother's Day celebrating off to an early start by honoring her mother, Marilyn Robinson. "As we head into Mother’s Day weekend, I’m reflecting on the lessons that my mom taught me and my brother Craig over the years," she said. "When we were growing up, she always gave us the space to ask questions and share our ideas. And she always took us seriously, carefully considering what we had to say and responding with thoughtful questions, and plenty of encouragement."

"All along, she was empowering us to be ourselves, kindling the unique flame burning inside each of us," Obama continued. "She laid out the blueprint for how I have raised my own girls. Mom, you are my rock and my best friend, and you have been a guiding light throughout my life. I love you!"

Hillary Clinton

Clinton celebrated both her own mom and her daughter, Chelsea, a mother of three with a sweet photo from Chelsea's wedding day. "Happy Mother's Day to these two mothers dearest to my heart. 🌸," she wrote.

Zoe Kravitz

We're obsessed with this throwback photo Kravitz shared of her mom, Lisa Bonet. "mama. my everything," she wrote in the caption.

Kelly Ripa

The talk show host took time out to honor both her own mother and her husband Mark Consuelos' mom. "Happy Mother’s Day to my favorite mom and my favorite mother in law. I love you two so much. These photos are WOW! ♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️," she wrote.

Gisele

"Sending my love and reverence to all mothers out there, especially those who might not be able to get a warm hug from their children today. Life was made possible because of you—you are a gift! I honor you all today and everyday," the supermodel wrote. "Mom, thank you for being an example of love and strength, of dedication and patience, of integrity and kindness. Thank you for giving me amazing sisters, and for always supporting me in the best way that you could. Thank you for giving me life—and thank you for being my sweet mama. You know how much I love you! I can’t wait to see you again and give you the biggest hug. ❤️❤️❤️"

Kamala Harris

"I'm the daughter of a mother who broke down all kinds of barriers. Shyamala Harris was no more than five feet tall, but if you ever met her you would think she was seven feet tall," Senator Harris wrote about her mom. "She had such spirit and tenacity and I’m thankful every day to have been raised by her. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers, stepmothers, and mother figures near or far who are celebrating today."

Amber Tamblyn

"Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who used to put me in a waste bin on her desk while she was working from home because, obviously," she wrote. "I love you, mom. You were, and always have been, my favorite most resourceful genius. #MomHacks #SitInThereAndBeQuiet #MommysWorking #BasketBaby"

Kristin Cavallari

The reality star is in the middle of a divorce from her husband Jay Cutler, but still took time out to talk about her love of being a mom to their three kids. "Everything made sense once I become a mom to these 3. Being their mom is the greatest gift," she wrote. "Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there 💕"

Cutler also posted a tribute to his ex. “Happy Mother’s day to all the moms. These 3 little ones picked a good one,” the retired NFL star wrote on Instagram.

Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family actress shared a photo of her children and mother on Instagram. "Feliz Mother’s day to my mom and all the moms in the world!!!🌸🌸🌸💝💝💝," she wrote in the caption.

Kerry Washington

"Years before Scandal, there was another lady who taught me how to wear all white 😍," Washington began her Instagram tribute. "She’s the epitome of grace. And generosity. And I am grateful to God for sending me to her. Today I honor my beautiful mother. And all the other wives and aunties and friends and mentors that I’ve been blessed to have in my mothering tribe. ❤️❤️❤️" ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ "Today, whether you are a mom, have a mom, will be a mom, or are walking the necessary path we all tread of learning to mother ourselves," The Little Fires Everywhere star continued. "I’m sending you all my love. #HappyMothersDay"

Mindy Kaling

Kaling reflected on losing her own mother while also sharing a rare (and super cute) photo of her daughter, Katherine. "Sending a little extra love today to all of the moms, and to anyone who may be missing theirs right now. It’s nice how through my daughter, I am able to experience memories with my own mom. If you have a favorite memory about your mom or mother figure, I’d love to hear!"

Ariana Grande

We love this photo the singer posted of her with her mom, Joan. It's so sweet! Everything @joangrande i love u forever," she wrote in the caption.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!" Joan herself tweeted. "For me, I would say I have been very lucky, the best career, great parents, shout out to Nonna on this day & every, good friends; but my greatest job & success is being mom to Frankie and Ariana... I love them to the end of all time!"

Joshua Jackson

The actor celebrated his wife Jodie Turner-Smith who recently gave birth to their first child. "Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days I want to thank you for the being the light that you are. For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb," he wrote on Instagram. "For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments."

"Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived," the Little Fires actor continued. "The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but. Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that. I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with."

Gabrielle Union

"Sending love and appreciation to everyone that mothers others," she wrote alongside of photo with her daughter, Kaavia James. "No matter the route, the journey, the title, we thank you and recognize you today and everyday. To everyone who is feeling pain on this day, I feel you, I see you and you are not alone. You are never alone. Love and light good people."

Her husband Dwyane Wade shared the same photo to wish Union a happy Mother's day. "The journey has been a long one, but you have fit perfectly into your role as @kaaviajames Mother," the former NBA star and Union's husband wrote in his caption. "Your influence as a mother figure for @zaire @dahveonn @zayawade will always mean the world me. We are more than thankful for you, DON’T ever change. We LOVE you on this day and every other day🖤🖤🖤❤️❤️❤️"

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourt shared a photo of herself with her three kids: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. "My biggest blessing, the three that have given me purpose, make every experience better, test me, teach me, and remind me of who I am in the truest sense, their mother," she said.

Kris Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch shared a gallery of photos with her own mom, MJ, her kids, and her grandchildren. "Happy Mother’s Day!! To my mother, MJ, thank you for teaching me to be the best mother I can be, through the lessons you instilled in me as a mother, friend and mentor," she wrote. "I could not have asked for a more amazing mother and I love you so much. Being a mother is the most incredible blessing, and I thank all of my kids for giving me the opportunity to love, teach, grow, and learn as a mommy and a grandmother."

She continued to gush about life as a grandma. "Seeing my babies become mothers has brought me so much joy and I thank God for my family every day. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, I am so proud of you today and every day!! To all the moms, moms-to-be, aunts, godmothers, sisters, friends and mother figures out there who hold their families together in the best times and during the challenging times, let’s celebrate you today!"

Reese Witherspoon

"HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!🌸The best part of my day is when I talk to my mom," Witherspoon wrote next to a photo with her mom, Betty. "Her wisdom, her smile, her gracious laughing at my dumb jokes.😹Everyday is better when I see her face. I can’t wait to hug her again! It’s one thing I miss the most. For those of you who can, hug your Mom today! 🌸🌼🌺

Mandy Moore

The singer and This Is Us star treated fans to a sweet old photo of her as a baby with her mom. "Happy Mother’s Day to my sweet mama (and stepmom and mother-in-law) and all the moms/mother figures in our lives," she wrote. "Sending so much love to those who have lots their moms or are estranged or are struggling to become one. Thank you for all you are and do and here’s hoping you’re being properly celebrated and appreciated near and far!! Xoxo"

John Legend

The singer had some lovely words for his wife, Chrissy Teigen. "Happy Mother's Day @chrissyteigen! Our babies are so lucky to have you. I can't imagine our lives without your love, creativity and spirit of adventure," he wrote.

He's also shared the love with his mom and his mother-in-law. "Happy Mother's Day to our moms! Perfect grandmothers! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he said.

Naomi Watts

Watts, her ex Liev Schreiber, and their kids celebrated Mother's Day with a family TikTok video. "The greatest Mother’s Day gift? A TikTok! #modernworld #newnormal," she wrote in the caption.

Courteney Cox

"Here we are, my mom, Coco and me wrapped together in our generational trifecta. I am so grateful to be my daughter’s mother, and my mother’s daughter," the Friends star wrote in the caption. "This is just one of the many beautiful memories I will always treasure. Whether I’m right next to you in the ocean, or oceans apart, I love you always Moma. Wishing you a very happy Mother’s Day! ♥️"

Justin Timberlake

Timberlake wrote a sweet post to his wife, Jessica Biel. "My love...You continue to keep me in complete awe every day," he said. "This family works because of your love and soulfulness. You are a dream to share all of this with. Your boys love you!! Happy Mother’s Day, ya 🦊!! HUZ"

Shay Mitchell

The You actress posted a gorgeous Instagram in honor of her first Mother's Day as a mom. "Happy Mother’s Day to all the new, sleep deprived moms," she began on May 10. "To all the newish moms who are finally getting their bearings and adjusting to a new normal. To all the moms of multiples. To all the working moms. To all the single moms. To all the moms of rainbow babies. To the moms who have lost children. To those with difficult relationships with their moms. To mother figures in the absence of children. To all the women who are moms in their hearts but their bodies aren’t cooperating. To anyone who woke up this morning with a pang of sadness because they no longer have their mom here. And let’s not forget the moms who are totally content with fur babies, or nothing to take care of at all. Wherever you are in this relationship, celebrate that today.💕

