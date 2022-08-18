'My motherland India': 75th celebration special for reporter

As a school kid in India, Independence Day felt just like any other national holiday, but now as an adult working in Canada, I had goosebumps as I listened to the Indian national anthem on Monday.

India celebrated its 75th Independence Day on Aug. 15, 2022. It marks the anniversary of the end of British rule.

I was able to celebrate this year's Independence Day for two days here in Saint John due to an eight-and-a-half-hour time difference.

I was up late on Sunday night listening live to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Red Fort in New Delhi, India, via YouTube.

Modi spoke about the growth of various sectors in India and the milestones reached. He said that he wants to make India a developed nation, and sitting in a foreign country, I felt extremely proud of my nationality. The emotion gets 10 times stronger when you get the chance to observe your country from the outside. I realized that you start to understand the real value of your home once you leave.

After Modi's speech, I then stood up for the national anthem, feeling every word of it.

On Monday morning, I virtually attended the flag-raising ceremony at Saint John City Hall via Facebook Live. It was organized by the Indo-Canadian Society of Saint John (ICSSJ).

I watched as Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon hoisted the Indian Tricolour and read a proclamation recognizing the growing Indian community in Saint John.

"Seventy-five years ago today, your prime minister at the time, Nehru, raised this flag for the first time in Delhi. So here we go," she said.

The attendees sang the Indian national anthem as the flag climbed the pole, and I believe just like me many virtual attendees were standing in their homes paying respect to the national anthem.

More than 50 people were in attendance, including Portland-Simonds MLA Trevor Holder and a few Saint John city councillors.

This was how my day started, but the celebration was not over yet.

Around 7 p.m., I drove to the car wash to get my car shined up for the Independence Day Car Rally. Upon reaching King's Square, I saw each side of the park packed with vehicles. Many were decorated with Indian flags and tricolour balloons, while people were wearing the colours of saffron, green and white like the Indian flag.

The spirits were high and so was the volume of the Indian national song playing in my car. I turned the volume to maximum, cracked my car windows open and joined the rally. I could see at least 10 cars ahead of me whenever we took a turn. Everybody had their hazard blinkers on and the chain rolled for almost an hour on the roads.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the ICSSJ reported that more than 70 cars had participated in the rally Monday night. After the rally, people gathered to take photos of the Saint John City Market under the tricolour lighting in honour of Independence Day.

"Thank you everyone for making this a grand success," ICSSJ said in the post. "This was the first time ever we had such a big car rally to celebrate the Independence Day of India in Saint John."

After a full day celebrating, I went home, waking up Tuesday morning for work after dreaming of "my motherland India."

Rhythm Rathi is a reporter with the Saint John newsroom of the Telegraph-Journal.

