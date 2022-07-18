What Is the ‘Motherhood Penalty’ and How Can Women Avoid It?

Gabrielle Olya
·5 min read
ExperienceInteriors / iStock.com
ExperienceInteriors / iStock.com

Studies have shown that being a mother can often be a disadvantage in the workplace when it comes to getting hired, getting promoted and getting raises. This results in the “motherhood penalty” — the fact that women’s pay decreases once they become mothers. According to the American Association of University Women, mothers make 70 cents for every dollar paid to fathers. In today’s “Financially Savvy Female” column, we’re chatting with Kimberlee Davis, host of “The Fiscal Feminist” and managing director and partner at The Bahnsen Group, about why the motherhood penalty exists and what women can do about it.

Discover: The Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in Every State
See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

What’s causing the so-called ‘motherhood penalty’?

Essentially, I think it’s based on lingering anachronistic ideas and beliefs that we still have in our society. There’s an ongoing stigma and belief that mothers aren’t able to maintain their professional footing as well as their male colleagues and women who don’t have kids. Women are expected to work like they don’t have children, and they are expected to be mothers like they don’t work, which is an equation that is impossible.

Women see their earnings drop by 4% for each child they have, whereas men see their income increase by 6% per child that they have. It’s definitely a real thing, and it definitely affects women’s financial security throughout the course of their lives.

Deep down in our psyche, employers are clinging to traditional notions that men are the breadwinners and women are the caregivers. That’s really categorically not true anymore. In about 30% of households with heterosexual partners, women are the primary breadwinners. This notion that we are all staying at home and as soon as we have a kid, we can’t go to work and perform is incorrect, but it’s very very deeply ingrained in how we think, even today. It’s this ongoing stigma.

Live Richer Podcast: How To Start Investing and Win Big, According to WallStreetBets

Have you experienced the motherhood penalty firsthand?

I am a mother of three children, and I was a practicing attorney for a long time back in the ’80s and ’90s in New York City. I definitely felt the effects of the motherhood penalty, and I was hoping that by now we would have evolved to be a lot further along than we are.

When I worked back at the big law firm, they said straight up, if you have a child, you will not be on the partnership track. They actually said those words. My daughter who is 31 is a lawyer in New York City, and I don’t think it’s that much easier now. There aren’t so many women partners with children. The work hours are demanding and there’s a lack of flexibility. It’s just so ingrained in our macho system. I think there is a long road to haul on this. Some progress has been made, but I think those numbers don’t lie, and the fact that women see their numbers drop every time they have a kid is something that is outrageous.

What can women do to avoid being penalized for being mothers?

We all have to take responsibility for ourselves. People need to start having a voice about this and be willing to talk about it. We need to let our voices be heard.

On the personal responsibility side, you need to be intentional when you are looking for a place to work. Try to choose a place that has company leaders who model flexibility in how they work. Research your company.

I would also recommend that when you’re doing that research, look into company performance review metrics. Is this the kind of place that’s going to be reviewing you strictly based on the hours that you work or on your actual performance? I think for mothers especially, working remotely is a benefit, but they shouldn’t be penalized for that. As long as their performance is up to par, it doesn’t really matter whether they’re working in an office. We have to be proactive, do our research, ask questions and go to HR and find out what’s going on in a company.

We have to advocate for ourselves. Women are really reluctant to do that, they’re reluctant to negotiate. They’re worried about looking too forceful or looking too aggressive. But it will have a very long-reaching effect on their professional lives if they don’t negotiate. They need to stop apologizing and they need to practice being assertive with the people in their companies, that they are mothers but they’re still working. Constantly be quantifying your accomplishments so you can reel them off when people are giving you a hard time because you have to go pick your child up.

Finally, women need to look into the issues and vote for the representatives that [support] family issues for women, whether it’s the child care tax credit or parental leave or flexible work.

What legal recourse do women have if they feel they are being discriminated against because they are mothers?

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is the organization that is in charge of trying to make sure that this doesn’t happen. Parenthood in itself isn’t a protected characteristic under the law, so when you go against a company, it’s usually going to be classified as gender discrimination.

If you have quantified what your accomplishments are and you have a written record of that, and you can show that whatever is going on isn’t based on your performance, it’s based on stereotypical assumptions that this woman is not going to be able to perform her work that way she would without a baby, that’s unlawful discrimination. At that point, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will engage in a lawsuit based on gender discrimination. There’s no law on the books right that says if you are discriminated against as for being a mother, that’s against the law, so you have to get to it through gender discrimination.

GOBankingRates wants to empower women to take control of their finances. According to the latest stats, women hold $72 billion in private wealth — but fewer women than men consider themselves to be in “good” or “excellent” financial shape. Women are less likely to be investing and are more likely to have debt, and women are still being paid less than men overall. Our “Financially Savvy Female” column will explore the reasons behind these inequities and provide solutions to change them. We believe financial equality begins with financial literacy, so we’re providing tools and tips for women, by women to take control of their money and help them live a richer life.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Is the ‘Motherhood Penalty’ and How Can Women Avoid It?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wraps up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 has reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Chez Reavie has late eagle, leads Barracuda Championship

    TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Chez Reavie holed a long chip shot for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole and took a three-point lead Friday in the Barracuda Championship. Reavie had a 19-point round in the modified Stableford scoring system event at Tahoe Mountain Club, getting five points for the eagle and 14 for seven birdies. Players also receive eight points for albatross, while a point is deducted for bogey and three taken away for double bogey or worse. “It’s actually 2 1/2 birdies, so if you can make

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Montreal looks for revenge as it hosts Toronto in showdown of struggling MLS teams

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this year’s Canadian Championship semifinal where Toronto crushed Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field. "It’s never a good feeling to get embarrassed by your archrivals so we want to do the same to them this time," Montreal defender Joel Waterman said. "They’re coming to our home now so I can assure you i

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.