Mothercould’s Myriam Sandler on the Importance of Toy Rotation

For many families, holidays and birthdays are the most significant occasions of the year for giving new toys to children, usually as gifts. However, these important annual events are certainly not the only times kids can experience the joy of playing with new toys. Myriam Sandler, founder, and CEO of Mothercould, believes that implementing toy rotation can keep your kids excited about the toys they already have all year round.

Rotating toys can teach children to value and appreciate what they have, rather than always wanting more. It can also help them learn the importance of hard work and not being overly spoiled. A balanced approach is key in fostering good values and principles in children.

Sandler explains toy rotation as the concept of making different groups of toys available to your children to play with by cycling them throughout the year. First, she separates the toys into four groups, switching the toys in the playroom for a different group in storage.

“Even when it’s not necessarily new, the concept of rotation, of putting it away for a month or two, for them feels like new when it comes back,” Sandler says. She also makes sure that tried and true favorite toys, like magnetic tiles, blocks, and LEGOs are always available to her kids.

“They are receiving a lot of gifts for special occasions, usually, and they’ll open all of them up. And then they’ll leave 90% of them to the side and play with one or two. Using toy rotation to curb their access and slowly introducing them back makes them feel like they’re getting something fresh every time,” says Sandler.

Sandler recognizes that more toys don’t always translate to more joy. Too many options can leave children and parents inundated with excess, leading to decision fatigue and clutter.

“It’s usually a result of an occasion such as a birthday or the holidays, where you’re now overwhelmed with the amount of stuff, or the child plays with something for five minutes, and then they don’t touch it again. And it piles up,” Myriam Sandler adds.

The benefits of toy rotation are vast. Not only does this methodology keep your kids engaged and excited for playtime, but it is also cost-effective.

“You don’t have to spend a lot of money to entertain your kids. Save the money for tools that make your life easier,” says Sandler.

