Mother wins $2 million lottery prize one day after daughter finishes last cancer treatment

A woman won a $2 million top lottery prize just one day after her daughter celebrated her last cancer treatment, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

Geraldine Gimblet, of Lakeland, won a $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 Bonus Cashword Scratch-Off game and chose a lump-sum payment of $1,645,000, the lottery said on its website.

The win comes after a huge milestone for the family. Gimblet's daughter has breast cancer and said her mother took out her life savings to take care of her.

"The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer," her daughter said. "I'm just so happy for her!"

Gimblet bought her ticket at Beverage Castle, a convenience store in Lakeland about 40 miles east of Tampa.

"At first the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best," Gimblet said in a news release. "He found the last one!"

The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game was initially launched in May 2022 and costs $10 to play, the lottery said in a news release.

Players have the chance to win eight top prizes of $2 million and 20 second tier prizes of $100,000.

