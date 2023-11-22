Mother of teenager in Wales car crash says she is ‘in a nightmare’

The mother of one of the four teenagers whose bodies were found inside an overturned and partly submerged car in north Wales after they had gone on a camping trip has said she feels she is living a nightmare.

Police are investigating how the car carrying Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris, all college students aged between 16 and 18, ended up in a river in Snowdonia (Eryri).

Posting on Facebook on Wednesday morning, Crystal Owen, Harvey’s mother, said: “I feel like I’m in a nightmare I wish I could wake up from but I’m not.

“I just wanted to say I do appreciate people’s kindness but no amount of messages is going to help me overcome this. Nothing will make this nightmare go away.”

Earlier, in a tribute posted on Instagram, Wilf’s girlfriend, Maddi, said: “I’m going to miss you for ever. The sweetest and most loving boy I’ve ever known. Thank you for loving me endlessly, I promise I’ll do the same for you. I can’t imagine my world without you.”

Her mother, Lisa Corfield, said: “Wilf was such a lovely kind lad and treated Maddi in a way only a mother could hope her daughter be treated. Maddi is heartbroken and we will all miss you dearly Wilf.”

In the teenagers’ hometown of Shrewsbury, the Rev Charlotte Gompertz, the vicar of Oxon parish church, described it as “the worst news”.

She said: “It’s not what we prayed for when we heard they were missing. It’s impacting everyone. This is a tight-knit community where many of the young people have been to school together since they were four years old. It’s utterly devastating.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Gompertz said it was the sort of place where “everybody knows everybody”. “Some of the families are quite high-profile folk within the community and it’s going to take a long time to get our heads even vaguely around this tragedy.”

She said it would be “devastating” for Shrewsbury Colleges Group, where the four were A-level students, adding: “I know they are putting things in place.” She said her church had opened for people to come together. “For the community who are lost, we are here and last night people came in and lit candles.”

Liz Saville Roberts, the Plaid Cymru MP for the area where the boys died, said when the four vanished the hope had been they were out on the mountain without a mobile signal. “As time went by and it became apparent this might have a very different ending,” she told BBC Radio Wales.

“For all of us who are parents who have seen 16- and 17-year-olds go out the first time after passing their driving test, our hearts go out to the families.

“The community wanted this to end happily. The coastguard, the mountain rescue, police officers I know went the extra mile and we send every sympathy out to the families.”

The boys travelled to north Wales at the weekend where they had apparently planned to camp overnight. They were last seen on Sunday morning in a silver Ford Fiesta, and their families raised the alarm when the group failed to return home to Shrewsbury on Monday.

After a tipoff from a member of the public, police found a car overturned and partially submerged in water on Tuesday morning, about five miles from where they were last seen in Porthmadog two days earlier.

June Jones, a councillor who represents the area where the teenagers were found, said people were upset that they had not spotted the car earlier. He added: “But there was nothing to show it left the road there.”