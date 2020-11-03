Mother of student gunned down on doorstep in north west London appeals for help to catch ‘heartless’ killers

The mother of a business student who lay dying in her arms after being gunned down on his doorstep has appealed for her “heartless” killers to be brought to justice four years after the attack.

James Owusu-Agyekum, 22, died from five bullet wounds in November 2016 after the gunmen walked past his open door in Harlesden and opened fire in what detectives believe was a case of mistaken identity.

The victim collapsed on the doorstep and was left for dead by his attackers who cycled away from the scene in Tynsdale Road.

Police have announced a £20,000 reward on the fourth anniversary of the young man’s death.

It is believed to have been a bungled hit as rival gangs fought a turf war on the streets of north west London.

Mr Owusu-Agyekum was working for a shipping company to fund his studies. He was also helping to support his disabled mother and was part of a devout Christian family.

As he lay dying in the arms of his mother, he told her: “Mum, I haven’t done anything to anyone ... I don’t like trouble.”

Two suspects were caught on CCTV cycling through the Stonebridge estate

Police issued CCTV images of the two prime suspects on bicycles but despite extensive inquiries no one has been charged with the shooting.

The victim’s mother Deborah Owusu, said her son’s death was still “fresh in my mind”.

“I have days where I see him dying in my arms all over again.

“There has been no comfort in not knowing who or why these people heartlessly took my son’s life. Not knowing anything makes each and every day harder. James would do anything to help anyone. Now he needs everyone to help him.”

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, who is in charge of the inquiry, is hoping the reward will help finally bring the killers to justice.

She told the Standard: “James’ family are devastated. Four years may seem a long time but to them it doesn’t. They still live in the house ... It’s heart wrenching to speak to them. He was an innocent with no crime or gang connections. He was caught in the crossfire of gang violence. As far as we know it was mistaken identity.

“We appeal for anyone who knows these people to come forward. We believe there are people in the community who know who they are. These people may now been in a position to help us with this inquiry whereas at the time they weren’t. We hope the reward will help bring the killers to justice.”

The CCTV images of the suspects show them cycling through the Stonebridge estate.

DCI Goodwin added: “We are more determined than ever that we will catch those responsible for this terrible crime.

“James was a much-loved young man who would do anything for his family. He was a university student with big dreams and a bright future ahead of him. Unfortunately that was brutally taken from him.

“We are releasing footage of two individuals we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation. I would strongly urge anyone who recognises them to contact us; all information will be handled in strictest confidence and could be key to the investigation.

“Anyone with any information, no matter how small the detail, is asked to get in touch. Help us get justice for James and bring his family a small amount of peace. You can remain 100 per cent anonymous by calling Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Incident Room on 020 8785 8244 or call police on 101. Alternatively, tweet information @MetCC.