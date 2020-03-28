Mother and son found dead in Wales

Dyfed-Powys Police/PA Wire

Police have started an investigation into the unexplained deaths of a mother and her son at a property in Carmarthenshire, Wales.

Gwendoline and John Bound were found dead in High Street, Abergwili, on Thursday evening.

Dyfed-Powys Police said their deaths were not currently being linked to coronavirus.

Their family said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John David Bound and Gwendoline Christine Bound.

"The family wish for their privacy to be respected in their time of grief."

A spokesman for the police said: "Officers are currently investigating the circumstances of the deaths, which are being treated as unexplained.

"They are not being linked to Covid-19 at this time. Next of kin and HM Coroner are aware."

Additional reporting from PA



