Mother and son found dead in Wales
Police have started an investigation into the unexplained deaths of a mother and her son at a property in Carmarthenshire, Wales.
Gwendoline and John Bound were found dead in High Street, Abergwili, on Thursday evening.
Dyfed-Powys Police said their deaths were not currently being linked to coronavirus.
Their family said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John David Bound and Gwendoline Christine Bound.
"The family wish for their privacy to be respected in their time of grief."
A spokesman for the police said: "Officers are currently investigating the circumstances of the deaths, which are being treated as unexplained.
"They are not being linked to Covid-19 at this time. Next of kin and HM Coroner are aware."
Additional reporting from PA