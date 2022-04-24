A Mother and Son Died Mountain Climbing. 25 Years Apart.

Chris Terrill
·7 min read
Universal
Universal

Usually, I enjoy the release of my films—savor the reviews if they are good, and wince if they are not so good. Either way I am emotionally engaged and grateful if people talk about my work, whether to praise or criticize. The Last Mountain is entirely different. Whatever the critics say, and however it is received by the viewing public, it will always pain me to watch it. In fact, since completing the film I have never replayed it in its entirety—and may never do so again. Don’t get me wrong, I’m extremely proud of The Last Mountain, a film that took me over 25 years to complete. But it was not the story I set out to tell nor was it the story I wanted to tell. Sadly, it was the story I had to tell.

The film focuses on the death of 30-year-old British mountaineering genius Tom Ballard, a close friend I’d known for most of his young life. That’s why I had to alloy my instincts as a filmmaker—not only with my own personal sadness for his loss but my deep concern for Tom’s beloved sister Kate and devoted father Jim, also close friends.

‘Return to Space’ Is Netflix’s Shining Monument to Elon Musk

It was 1995 when I first met the extraordinary Ballard family. Tom was six and Kate only four. Jim was leading an expedition to take them to K2 in Pakistan, the world’s second highest mountain, and I went to film it for the BBC. It was not a climbing expedition but a pilgrimage to allow the children to say their final goodbyes to their mother, Alison Hargreaves, Britain’s greatest female mountaineer. A month after climbing Everest, the first woman to climb it solo and without supplementary oxygen, she summited K2, an unprecedented feat in one season. But on her descent, she was lost to a violent storm and her body never found, so there could be no conventional funeral to help the family heal.

Supported by 80 porters, one of whom carried Kate on his broad back, we trekked over some of the most rugged but majestic terrain on earth. Crossing glaciers and raging rivers, we made it to base camp where Tom and Kate built rock cairns in memory of their mum. It was an epic journey for two small children but if they achieved some sort of closure on one level, a deep-seated energy and passion was also ignited within them.

After making a film called Alison’s Last Mountain, I remained close to the family and watched (and continued to film) as Kate developed her own love affair with mountains as well as astonishing skiing and snowboarding skills. Tom grew into a powerful, personable young man with an innate climbing talent. It was in his DNA. It was his superpower. A Spider-Man made flesh, Tom never wavered in his desire to scale whatever was in front of him: Colossal granite boulders, sheer rock faces, vertiginous ice walls, and soaring mountain peaks. By his mid-20s, Tom was one of the world’s most accomplished alpinists, but he never strayed from his mother’s climbing ethos—a firm set of beliefs that defined her relationship with mountains. Respecting their power, she never saw them as innately malevolent or as an enemy to be assaulted or conquered. And so it was with Tom. “You have to be as one with a mountain,” he insisted. “When I climb, I’m like a moving rock or a piece of ice and if the mountain tells me it doesn’t want to be climbed, I’ll go away and come back another day.”

Tom knew the risks. He knew that peril and jeopardy stalked him on the mountains. But for him, fear was a strength. He developed a spiritual appreciation of danger, and this defined his relationship with the peaks he attempted to summit. At the age of 16, I remember him telling me he had a “calling” to climb. I pushed him on this. “So, when you’re climbing you feel in touch with something deeper within you?”

“Very much so,” he replied. “But you don’t know what it is—it just feels right.”

Over the years I amassed more and more footage of Tom and Kate and planned to make another film about them, which I intended to call Children of the Mountains. It was a pure labor of love, and I could envision the fairy-tale ending: From an early age, Tom’s dream was to climb K2 himself and Kate always said she would accompany her brother to support him. This triumphant return to the mountain that cradled their mother would be the glorious culmination of our film, the heroic apogee of a story well-told. There was a redemptive poetry to this vision—a purifying catharsis. I could see it so clearly in my mind’s eye.

But in late February 2019, this reverie was shattered. Tom went missing on Nanga Parbat, a gigantic Himalayan peak barely 100 miles from K2. This was not in my fantasized script. Within a week, Tom and fellow climber Daniele Nardi’s bodies had been spotted on an inaccessible rock face high up on the mountain.

Suddenly, our prospective film had a tragic twist: The son had perished just as his mother did, and there was a stark symmetry to the tragedies even though 25 years separated them. Considered the finest climbers of their generation, Tom and Alison died at almost the same age, in the same mountain range, and in similar circumstances. Neither of their bodies were recovered so both lay encased in ice forever—each with a Himalayan mountain as their headstone.

When Tom was confirmed dead, Kate was left bereft. She tried to make sense of the twofold tragedy in her young life; to justify the risks taken by mother and brother. Part of her needed to celebrate their sacrifice, their courage, and their glorious achievements. But part of her wanted to blame them, too—blame them for sentencing her to a life of enduring grief and sorrow. How could she pull herself out of the terrible sense of hopelessness that engulfed her?

Wanting to be close to Tom, she elected to travel to Nanga Parbat—his own last mountain. Once again, I accompanied her as I’d done 25 years earlier on the trek to K2, her mum’s last mountain.

The journey, physically and psychologically demanding, was cathartic for Kate and filming it helped to focus her emotions too, but I never underestimated the emotional impact it was having on her and I tried not to be too intrusive. It helped that I do my own filming and sound recording so she was never surrounded by a crew.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Atop Kleines Schreckhorn, a mountain in the Bernese Alps</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Universal</div>

Atop Kleines Schreckhorn, a mountain in the Bernese Alps

Universal

Children of the Mountains, the film I started shooting 25 years ago as a labor of love, had been overtaken by events. Its successor, The Last Mountain, remained a labor of love but in a very different way. By exploring Tom’s hopes and dreams and probing the curious circumstances of his death, it asks the age-old question: What motivates people to climb mountains? What prompts them to pit their skill and strength against the invincibility of nature and the insuperability of gravity? Climbers are perplexing creatures, driven by imperatives most of us cannot begin to understand. Tom was such a creature—complex, determined and introspective, but always valiantly trying to extend the boundaries of human endurance. He was made of the right stuff. He was made of his mother. But that did not make him invulnerable. Maybe for Tom the lure of the mountains was simply too strong to resist. Perhaps it was not so much a calling as a need to feed an addiction or even to play out a destiny beyond his control. Was there simply no escape from the elemental desire to commune with rock, ice, and snow? For him it was a life sentence willingly served but ultimately a death sentence, too.

Though as his father Jim observed, “Tom was a mountain warrior who died doing what he loved to do and who will be 30 years old—forever.”

The Last Mountain, a film I can no longer watch, might be a source of disquiet, inner turmoil and regret for me but, despite its inherent tragedy, the film does uplift and inspire thanks to the remarkable people that the Ballards are. I have to simply accept that real life does not keep to a preferred path or follow a predetermined script. Fact is often more nuanced than fiction, more dramatic than make-believe, and fairy-tale endings come in many guises.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Pascal Siakam delivers superstar performance to keep Raptors season alive

    Raptors star Pascal Siakam bounced back in a big way from his disappointing Game 3, just like he has all season and really for his entire NBA career.

  • Rolling after a slow start, CF Montreal faces East-leading Philadelphia

    After a rocky start to the season that saw it bow out of the CONCACAF Champions League and start its Major League Soccer campaign with three consecutive losses, CF Montréal appears to have righted the ship. Now on a five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, the club is faced with its biggest challenge yet — a rematch on the road with the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union. "I like playing against teams that in form. It’s a great way to see where we’re at as a club," said Montreal

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Return of Montreal's Défi sportif provides outlet for youth athletes with disabilities

    Whether it be swimming, ice skating or basketball, 15-year-old Leah Gustave has never been shy about trying a sport, even though she was born with arthrogryposis, a condition which severely limits movement in her joints. About four years ago, that curiosity helped her find her passion: boccia, a precision ball sport she hopes to one day play at the Paralympic Games, representing Canada. "At first, I was just throwing balls. And I thought it was fun," she said, giggling with her mother by her sid

  • Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, one of hockey's all-time greats, dead at age 70

    Guy Lafleur had been passed the torch as the Montreal Canadiens' next great Quebec-born player. Maurice (Rocket) Richard was still revered in the province, while the just-retired Jean Beliveau cast a long, imposing shadow when the kid from Thurso was selected first overall at the 1971 NHL draft. A dynamic forward with blonde locks that rippled in the wind as he glided up the ice before unleashing one of his bullet shots, Lafleur was expected to fill the void and become hockey's new French Canadi

  • Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night after blowing a three-goal lead. St. Louis jumped on Arizona early, building leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL's worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back early in the third period, 4-3, on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart. J.J. Mos

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press