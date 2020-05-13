Mother sea turtles create 'decoy nests' to protect their eggs from predators

A baby leatherback sea turtle

Sea turtles create 'decoy nests' to bamboozle predators looking to plunder their eggs, despite the fact doing so puts them in danger, scientists have found.

A research team from the University of Glasgow watched the behaviour of leatherback and hawksbill turtles over seven years to see how they protected their nests.

Many creatures, from gulls to small mammals, love to snack on turtle eggs, and they are also an illegal delicacy for humans.

Therefore, parent turtles must protect the eggs by stopping predators from seeing their nests.

When female sea turtles cover their nest chambers in which they have laid their eggs, they spend considerable time and effort on scattering sand around the site.

Researchers investigated why leatherbacks and hawksbills do this despite the fact that extending their time on the beach in this way exposes them to risks such as predators and exhaustion.

Previously it was thought that this activity was a means of camouflaging the nest site from egg predators.

However, the research, published in the Royal Society Open Science journal, shows that in fact they were creating decoy nests away from the main nest site to reduce the risk that predators will discover their eggs.

Scientists closely followed the turtles during this 'sand scattering' phase of nesting to see why they were doing it. This dangerous activity can take longer than the rest of the nest building process.

They saw that the sand scattering took place some way away from the main nest site, meaning that it was not being done to protect any eggs which lay beneath. Leatherbacks stopped at up to 24 different locations to scatter sand and confuse predators.

Professor Malcolm Kennedy, Professor of Natural History at the University of Glasgow, said: "Our findings strongly support the idea that they create a series of decoy nests away from the nest itself to reduce discovery of their eggs by predators.

"This may explain why, despite all the extra risks, female turtles stay on the beach away from the safety of the sea, working to enhance the safety of their eggs.

"What they do must be extremely important to their offspring, which they will leave behind as eggs in the sand and never see."

The research was organised by Professor Kennedy and Tom Burns and stretched periodically over seven years.

They joined University of Glasgow Exploration Society expeditions to Trinidad and Tobago, and the study involved work by them and undergraduate students late into the night on remote nesting beaches.

The decoys are likely to be more effective against predators which search for eggs using clues left behind by an adult turtle after laying a nest.

"For example, it may function better against predation by Asian mongooses, that predate most hawksbill nests soon after laying, than ghost crabs that predate most loggerhead turtle nests when eggs are hatching," the researchers explain.

Hawksbill and leatherback turtles are both in danger of becoming extinct; there are estimated to be between 34,000 and 36,000 nesting female leatherbacks left worldwide (compared to 115,000 nesting females in 1980).