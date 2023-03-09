Mother of Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin wins court battle against EU

Yevgeny Prigozhin Wagner Russia invasion Ukraine war - Prigozhin Press Service

An EU court lifted sanctions from the elderly mother of the owner of Russia’s biggest warlords in a rare court victory for the Kremlin.

The General Court of the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled to exclude Violetta Prigozhina, 73, from the EU-wide sanctions list she was added to following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine as the nominal owner of several businesses with links to her son.

Mrs Prigozhina is the mother of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the infamous Wagner mercenary group.

The court ruled that it was unfair that Mrs Prigozhina should be sanctioned solely because of her son.

It said: “Despite the fact that the latter [Yevgeny Prigozhin] is responsible for actions that have undermined the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, Ms Prigozhina’s link with her son, which was established at the time of the adoption of the restrictive measures, is based only on their relationship, and is therefore not sufficient to justify her inclusion in the restrictive measures.”

‘Sanctions in place for a good reason’

Mr Prigozhin’s press office told The Telegraph that he is busy on “a business trip in the Donbas” and would look into the details of his mother’s court case that he claimed “she was mostly handling on her own” later.

“As far as sanctions against me and sanctions against PMC Wagner are concerned, I am not going to contest them in court, and I believe that they are in place for a good reason,” they said.

Mr Prigozhin, also known as Putin’s chef for catering high-profile events with the Russian president, emerged from the shadows last year as he finally admitted that he was the owner of Wagner and has since maintained an increasingly high profile.

His fighters have been implicated in war crimes in Ukraine, and Mr Prigozhin himself has publicly condoned violence against the Ukrainian people.

This is not the first time the EU has been forced to review its rulings on sanctioned Russians. Last October, the European Court of Justice, a higher court than the General Court, annulled sanctions against Dmitry Ovsyannikov, the former Russia-appointed governor of Crimea’s Sevastopol.

The court agreed with the former Russian deputy trade minister’s argument that he should no longer face the restrictions as he resigned from the mayor’s office in 2019.

Senior Tories call for wider sanctions

Meanwhile, senior conservative MPs called on the Government to expand the sanctions regime targeting Russian officials over the war in Ukraine, after The Times reported that family members of sanctioned Kremlin-linked officials held UK properties worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader, said that Downing Street needed to “get on top of this very quickly” and warned that Britain was lagging behind the US in ensuring that sanctions effectively targeted the close relatives of sanctioned individuals.

Dame Margaret Hodge, the Labour chairman of the all-party parliamentary anti-corruption group, said that Britain’s sanctions regime “is falling to pieces almost as quickly as it was built”.

“And it will continue to let Russian oligarchs off the hook until we close the loopholes, toughen up law enforcement, and put an end to our culture of opaque ownership,” she said.