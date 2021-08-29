Mother pleads for baby injured in Kabul airport attack to be brought to UK

Photograph: Akhter Gulfam/EPA

The mother of a baby who was critically injured when his grandfather, a London minicab driver, died in the Kabul airport bomb attack has pleaded for him to be brought to the UK as soon as possible.

Muhammad Raza, aged 23 months, is being treated in Kabul for injuries caused by the blast last week which killed 49-year-old Sultan Muhammed Rez, one of three British nationals confirmed to have died in the terror attack.

The baby’s mother, Basbibi, 19, said she had been waved through a gate en route to an RAF flight leaving Afghanistan and that soldiers prevented her from rushing back to the scene of Thursday’s attack at Hamid Karzai international airport.

“I am just desperate to be reunited with my baby. I am praying the British government can do something to bring him here and save him,” she told the Sun on Sunday.

Surgeons removed shrapnel from Muhammad’s abdomen and repaired a rip in his intestines, the paper said. The Ministry of Defence said on Friday that only UK nationals and Afghans who had already been processed would be airlifted.

A baby girl named Havva was born on an RAF evacuation flight on its way to Birmingham on Saturday. Her mother, Soman Noori, was among the 15,000 people the British government said it had airlifted from Kabul, including 2,200 children.

Tributes have been paid to Britons who died in last week’s attack, including another London taxi driver who was killed with his wife and two of their four children.

Mohammad Niazi, 29, had reportedly travelled to Kabul on Tuesday in an effort to bring his family to Britain, but his brother told the BBC he was killed in crossfire after the suicide bombing. He said his brother’s wife and two of his children were still missing. It was reported that Niazi’s two-year-old son and daughter were being treated in hospital for their injuries.

Mohammad Niazi. Photograph: Facebook

Niazi thought he was one of the “lucky ones” in line for a flight out of Afghanistan, Sky News was told by a friend, Imran Niazi. He told the Sunday Times that the Uber driver had worked 16 hours a day in the UK, sending most of his earnings to his wife, Samina. He was said to have been trying to improve his wife’s English, using online lessons, so she could pass a language test required for a visa application and had dreamed of uniting his family in Britain.

Imran Niazi said he had driven his friend to the airport to catch his flight and had been told by him that he would phone once he got to Afghanistan, but the call never came.

Another British victim, Musa Popal, 60, was said to have been attempting to attract the attention of soldiers guarding the airport when the attack occurred.

A grocer in Hendon, north-west London, he had British and Afghan citizenship after moving to the UK in 1999 and had left for Afghanistan at the end of May to visit family in Kandahar.

“My mother said my father had been waving the passport and the bomb went off. He had all of the family’s documents with him when he was killed. He was standing with his grandson Hameed,” his daughter, Zohra, told the Sunday Telegraph. Popal’s grandson, an Afghan national, is believed to be still missing after the attack.

As many as 170 people are estimated to have been were killed in the bombing, along with 13 US military personnel.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.