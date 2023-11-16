Mother pays tribute to victim as police continue to quiz murder suspects aged 12

Police have been granted further time to question two 12-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found stabbed in Wolverhampton.

In a statement released thought West Midlands Police on Thursday, the grieving mother of Shawn Seesahai paid tribute to her son as a courageous and compassionate young man.

The victim’s mother, who was not named by police, said: “Shawn Seesahai was a courageous, compassionate and confident young soul who sadly lost his life at the age of 19.

Shawn Seesahai, who died on Monday (West Midlands Police/PA)

“He was looking forward to accomplish many future plans and ambitions.

“He cared dearly about his family and friends and he absolutely loved to help people. He was a generous person and had a good personality.

“We will always have him in our hearts.”

As well as appealing for social media users not to speculate about Monday’s fatal stabbing, West Midlands Police said two boys arrested on Tuesday remain in custody.

A force statement said: “Two 12-year-old boys remain in custody on suspicion of his murder and detectives have been granted a warrant of further detention to question them further.

A police cordon in East Park, Wolverhampton, where Shawn Seesahai died (Stephanie Wareham/PA)

“Our patrols are continuing in the area as understandably the community are shocked and concerned, especially given the ages of the boys arrested.

“We would urge people not to speculate on social media and let our detectives continue with our investigation to achieve justice for Shawn’s family.

“Our thoughts remain with them in their time of grief.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to the scene at 8.41pm on Monday, with the first resource arriving within three minutes of the 999 call.

Mr Seesahai was pronounced dead at the scene on land off Laburnum Road, East Park.