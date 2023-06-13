Boy, nine, killed by mother and partner in lockdown suffered ‘unimaginable fear and distress’

A nine-year-old boy killed by his mother and her partner during lockdown suffered “unimaginable fear and distress” before being found in the bath with more than 50 injuries.

Alfie Steele was found unresponsive at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, in February 2021. The schoolboy was repeatedly assaulted, beaten and put in a cold bath as part of a cruel and “sinister” regime of punishment inflicted on him for months by his mother, Carla Scott, 35, and her partner, career-criminal Dirk Howell, 41.

Following a six-week trial, jurors at Coventry Crown Court took 10 hours and 13 minutes to find Scott guilty of Alfie’s manslaughter, returning a majority verdict of 11 to one on Tuesday. She was cleared of his murder. Howell was found guilty of Alfie’s murder by unanimous verdict.

The judge, Mr Justice Wall, remanded both defendants into custody to be sentenced on Thursday morning and told jurors that they would never need to do jury duty ever again after hearing such harrowing evidence about Alfie’s final moments.

It emerged during the trial that the “physical and psychological” abuse which led to the schoolboy’s murder was able to continue despite him being under a social services protection plan.

At the time of Alfie’s death, his mother was the subject of a plan designed to protect him, with one of the rules being that Howell was not allowed to stay overnight at her house. However, jurors heard Scott “continuously” flouted the rule, allowing Howell to stay over and subject Alfie to beatings using a belt and a flip-flop, as well as throwing cold water at him.

Legal discussions had been taking place to remove Alfie from his home but authorities were too slow to intervene before his murder.

A multi-agency safeguarding review has since been launched to investigate what more could have been done to save him.

During the trial, jurors heard how Alfie was beaten with “belts, or a slider, like a heavy duty flip flop, and use of other more sinister forms of punishment” such as “dunking” him in “cold baths whilst naked”, or forcing him to “stand outside, in the middle of the night and have cold water” thrown over him.

Prosecutor, Michelle Heeley KC, added that Alfie had 50 injuries all over his body, with only a handful likely to be due to normal childhood bumps and scrapes.

It also emerged that six months before his death, a concerned neighbour had dialled 999 warning that the couple were “doing something bad to their kid in the bath”. The caller told police it sounded like Alfie was “being hit and held under the water or something” at his home.

Neighbours also contacted police on several occasions after filming Alfie crying “let me in” while in a garden, and seeing him being forced to “stand like a statue” outside his home.

Scott and Howell denied the charges against them. The court heard how they tried to cover up the killing by delaying calling 999 after Alfie was either drowned, asphyxiated or went into cardiac arrest.

Jurors heard how the boy, who was found lifeless with a body temperature of 23C (73.4F), may have been put back in a warm bath as the couple tried to pass off the murder as an accidental drowning.

In his account to the jury, Howell claimed he had tried to revive Alfie by performing CPR, but CCTV showed him leaving the house before paramedics arrived and later attempting to board a train before he was arrested at Droitwich railway station.

During his evidence, Howell estimated he had spent a total of around 22 years in prison after committing dozens of previous offences, including battery, theft, burglary and drug-related charges.

Alfie’s mother dialled 999, telling the operator her son was not breathing and she was trying to resuscitate him.

She also claimed that Alfie had bumped his head the previous day in a cycling accident, but medically trained police officers and paramedics noticed water in his airways.

Horrifying physical and emotional abuse

Scott gave birth to Alfie during a previous relationship which ended in 2017, in which children’s services also had involvement.

Following the verdict, Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding, of West Mercia Police, who led the case, said: “Alfie suffered the most horrifying physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Scott and Howell.

“It is unimaginable to consider the fear and distress Alfie must have felt during the events that led to his collapse and death in his home.”

The officer said of Scott and Howell: “Both continued to lie to social services and police to protect themselves from their abuse being discovered, and even confronted and threatened neighbours and members of the public who reported concerns over their treatment of Alfie.

“At no stage has either of them shown any remorse or acceptance of responsibility for their actions.

“Today’s verdict will never undo the dreadful abuse Alfie suffered but it will mean those responsible for inflicting such terror and pain will face the consequences of their sickening actions.”