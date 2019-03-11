Mother Nature's defense: snowy turf blocks certain goal

Just a bit short. (via screenshot)

It’s tough enough getting a breakaway for a near-certain goal, but when you’re fighting Mother Nature as well as the other team, well, that’s just bad luck right there.

Our scene: a Bundesliga match between Hannover and Bayer Leverkusen in Hannover, Germany. Our weather: nasty. Behold:

Mother Nature robbed Hannover of a goal in the cruelest way vs Leverkusen.



Also relevant: Hannover lost by 1. 😳 pic.twitter.com/YMKJeXJyWJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 10, 2019

That’s Genki Haraguchi, unable to convert on an open net thanks to the buildup of snow that slowed the ball. Hannover would go on to lose the match 3-2, and now faces the very real threat of relegation. Hannover is currently second to last in the Bundesliga table, and since the two lowest-placed teams get relegated to a lower league, every game and every point are critical.

Thanks, Mother Nature. Great work on defense.

