Mother of man killed at Amazon warehouse calls ceremony a ‘touching’ tribute

The names of the six persons who perished in the EF-3 tornado that ripped apart an Amazon warehouse were solemnly read during a ceremony on Friday morning in Edwardsville.

The Dec. 10 tornado claimed the lives of:

Clayton Lynn Cope, 29, of Alton

Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle

Etheria S. Hebb, 34, of St. Louis

Austin J. McEwen, 26, of Edwardsville

DeAndre Morrow, 28, of St. Louis

Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville

Cope’s parents, Carla and Lynn Cope of Brighton, hugged during the ceremony at Edwardsville Fire Station as local and state officials honored the victims.

“It was very touching,” Carla Cope said of the city’s efforts.

She had talked to her son about 15 minutes before the tornado hit, and he had told her to take shelter.

“He was just the sweetest kid. He was a great soul. He’d help anyone,” Carla Cope said of Clayton, who enjoyed video games and riding his motorcycle.

“He would do anything for anyone,” she said in an interview after the ceremony. “He was a very, very sweet kid.”

Lynn Cope also worked at the warehouse but Carla Cope poignantly noted that he was not there the night of the tornado because his shifts alternated with his son’s. They only worked together on Wednesday nights.

Carla Cope said it was hard to gather herself to attend the ceremony but she wanted to get there even though the visitation for her son is set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Ceremonies honor victims

Another ceremony to remember the victims is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in front of the damaged building at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive South near the intersection of Interstate 255/Illinois 255 and Interstate 270.

The Edwardsville ceremony originally was going to be outside in Governor’s Plaza in front of the Edwardsville Fire Station at 333 S. Main St., but it was moved inside the station in wake of the chilly and rainy weather in the metro-east on Friday morning.

“We want the family and friends of these six individuals to know the city of Edwardsville mourns with them,” Mayor Art Rivasy said.

In the memory of the victims, a dogwood tree donated by former Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton was planted in the Governor’s Plaza on Thursday in front of the fire station.

In the spring, city officials will dedicate a plaque next to the tree in remembrance of the tornado victims.

State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, read a letter on behalf of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who was unable to attend the city of Edwardsville event but had visited the city on Saturday and Monday.

Pritzker noted the victims were dedicated to their job of delivering packages during the busy holiday shopping season.

“But they were so much more,” his letter said.

“They were someone’s mom, dad, brother, sister, friend, someone’s child. In this holiday season, there will be an empty chair around the dinner table.

“We stand with their loved ones during this pain and heartache,” the governor wrote. “Illinois stands with you, the nation stands with you.”