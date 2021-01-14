Mother who lost son to ISIS teaches others how to talk to loved ones about extremism

A mother whose son died while fighting with ISIS says confronting a loved one who's been radicalized or embraced extremist ideas can end up pushing them further away.

Christianne Boudreau's son, Damian Clairmont of Calgary, died in Syria in 2014 after travelling there to fight for ISIS. She said she knew there was something wrong long before he left, but only understood in hindsight howradicalized he'd become.

Boudreau, who used to live in Wedgeport, N.S., spoke with CBC Mainstreet in the wake of extremists storming the U.S. Capitol, and growing concern about right-wing groups and hate here in Canada.

"We can have our different beliefs but to turn those conspiracy theories into an ideology, or where you are going to react violently or protest, whatever the case may be, there's a lot of distrust," she said.

Boudreau has spent the last six years thinking about how people get radicalized, and how to reach out to them.

She said attempting to debunk myths by using factual arguments can do more harm than good.

"If you address it head on, you can end up pushing them even further into that direction if you don't understand everything else that goes with it," said Boudreau.

She co-founded a group called Mothers for Life that works around the world to bring together parents who've lost children to extremism.

Boudreau said people can become radicalized, often online, for all kinds of reasons.

"Quite often it's a matter of understanding the full history, understanding the relationships, the connections, what's happened in their life, who they are as a person," she said.

"And it's the closest loved ones who understand that you can maybe pose questions to help them open that door to research it more thoroughly, rather than taking information from one point of view."

Tried to find mental health support

Even then, Boudreau said hindsight is 20/20. She said it can be hard to know if someone close is engaged in extremist ideas or even prepared to act on them.

She knew her son was struggling and said she fought hard to get him help — "banging on doors every which way" to try to get him into mental health programs.

"I thought it was more on the mental health side rather than this type of situation because I had no education or understanding of what radicalization or extremism was," she said.

Chris Boudreau

Before her son left for Syria, he was spending more time alone, Boudreau said.

"He found it really difficult to find connection with his peers, to find a social circle or community that embraced him that he had some sort of connection to, and I think that was the biggest downfall," she said.

"When troubling emotional issues came up, he had nowhere to release it and had to latch on to some sort of connection with somebody."

Boudreau thought her son was travelling in Egypt to study Arabic when she learned he had actually joined ISIS. Her story is the subject of a documentary that aired on CBC called A Jihadi in the Family.

She said it's important for families to stay connected to loved ones who are engaged with extremist ideas, and she worries about the impact the pandemic is having on that connection.

Somebody can speak to those emotions and rile them up, find those vulnerabilities within you ... - Christianne Boudreau, Mothers for Life

"Having a pandemic where we're all locked away, it leaves us even more into that technology world where we're not getting that one-on-one contact," she said.

When people believe they're not getting answers from their governments, they try and find the answers somewhere else.

"When we do that, we can fall prey to anybody who's out there, and if you're in an emotional state to begin with, somebody can speak to those emotions and rile them up, find those vulnerabilities within you."

Far-right groups growing

David Hofmann, an associate professor of sociology at the University of New Brunswick, has been studying the rise of far-right groups in Atlantic Canada.

He said his research has found there are now 25-30 of these groups in the Maritimes, and most of the activity is in Nova Scotia.

While he believes it's an important symbolic move for Canada to designate these groups as terrorist organizations, Hofmann said it likely won't quash them.

"They're not going to suddenly give up their beliefs overnight. What they're going to do is break off into smaller groups, rename themselves, join other groups," he told CBC's Information Morning this week.

Boudreau said she sees parallels in the extremist views that captured her son, and what's happening today.

"We're all entitled to a belief system," she said. "It's another [thing] when it starts crossing the line."

She said when people's beliefs begin to interrupt their work and family life or cause violent outbursts "that's when we have to start considering there's a problem. It goes much deeper than that."

