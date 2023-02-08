Mother-in-law picks NC lottery ticket because she ‘likes the color.’ Her choice pays off

Amanda Wood recently gave her mother-in-law $5 and an assignment: Pick out a lottery ticket.

“I gave her the money and she chose the ticket for me,” Wood told North Carolina Education Lottery officials, according to a Feb. 7 news release.

Wood’s mother-in-law decided on a Ruby Red’s 7 ticket from Monroe Discount Beverages in Monroe, explaining that the “likes the color red,” officials said. Her choice paid off when Wood, a Concord resident, won a $200,000 prize with her ticket.

“I was in shock,” Wood told officials. “You never see that amount of money.”

Wood claimed her prize and took home $142,501 after taxes, according to officials. She plans to pay bills and renovate a few investment properties with her winnings.

Monroe is about 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

