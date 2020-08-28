New mother Katy Perry releases her latest album

Katy Perry joked she was about to deliver a second child as she released her new album a day after giving birth to a daughter.

The pop singer, 35, welcomed Daisy Dove, her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, before launching Smile on Friday.

In a social media post shared from her hospital bed, Perry said she hoped the album, her sixth, would cheer up her fans.

“IT’S HERE! IT’S REALLY HERE!” the star said. “I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face. #SMILE IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY (sent from my hospital bed lol).”

Perry also shared a picture of a woman throwing a baby to a man and wrote in the caption: “me after feeding all day handing Daisy off to daddy bout to deliver this 2nd child.”

Smile includes the singles Daisies, Harleys In Hawaii and Never Really Over, which was inspired by her relationship with Pirates Of The Caribbean star Bloom, 43.

It follows her 2017 album Witness. Perry said the perceived failure of the record left her with “bouts of situational depression” and that she had put too much stock in the public’s reaction.

The Roar singer announced Daisy’s birth on Thursday, saying she and Bloom were “floating with love and wonder”.

Alongside a black and white picture of them holding the baby’s tiny hand, the couple, who are both Unicef goodwill ambassadors, revealed they had set up a donation page with the charity and all money would go towards new mothers and their children.

“By supporting Unicef, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your (heart) can bloom with generosity,” they said.

Bloom’s ex-wife, Australian model Miranda Kerr, was among the celebrities congratulating the couple on their new arrival.

She said: “I’m so happy for you guys. Can’t wait to meet her.” Bloom and Kerr have a son together, nine-year-old Flynn.