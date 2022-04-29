Mother jailed for causing death of baby daughter in London flat

Nadeem Badshah
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Metropolitan Police/PA</span>
Photograph: Metropolitan Police/PA

A mother has been jailed for causing her 11-month-old daughter’s death while keeping her in squalid conditions “surrounded by walls covered in faeces”, according to police.

Nafahat Jamal died of a chest infection after weeks of neglect at the hands of Fartun Jamal at her flat in Brent Park, London.

The 25-year-old made a series of web searches including “I can’t cope with my child anymore” and “I want to give up my child” in early 2019, jurors were told during a trial at Harrow crown court.

She knew Nafahat was unwell with a “very high temperature” and had a poor appetite but failed to take her to a doctor, the court heard.

Visitors in the weeks leading up to the baby’s death recalled her cot was broken and the flat in Kingfisher Way was full of takeaway boxes, dirty plates and nappies.

On 22 February, social services attended the property after concerns were raised by a babysitter.

However, they warned Jamal ahead of their visit and when they arrived they found the flat was clean and the situation had improved.

A second social services visit, without prior warning, was planned for 13 March, the day Nafahat died.


When paramedics were called to the property by a neighbour at 12.24pm, Jamal told them she had found her daughter’s body after having a dream that the baby had “stopped breathing”.

Jamal was charged with one count of causing Nafahat’s death by neglect, two counts of child cruelty in relation to her daughter and a third count of child cruelty in relation to another child.

Last month a jury found her guilty of all four counts after deliberating for nearly nine hours.

Jamal was jailed for five years and six months at Harrow crown court on Friday, Scotland Yard said.

DCI Madeline Ryder, the Met’s senior investigating officer, said Jamal went out partying just days before Nafahat’s death and “had clearly placed her social life above that of the basic needs of her baby”.

He added: “This is an absolutely tragic case that resulted in the needless death of an innocent baby.

“She died of an illness that was very treatable if Jamal had bothered to seek medical attention.

“What is even more harrowing is that her GP’s surgery was less than 70 metres away from where she died and could be seen from Nafahat’s bedroom window, so help was within very easy reach.”

