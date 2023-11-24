Mother of Five Shot and Killed by Estranged Husband: 'She'd Given Him So Many Chances'

Dustin Phillips was fatally shot by police after they sought him out in connection with the murder of his estranged wife Vennessa Phillips

Vennessa Phillips/Facebook Vennessa Phillips

A Georgia man was fatally shot by police on Wednesday after being the subject of a search in the killing of his estranged wife and mother of his children a day earlier, according to authorities.

Police in Coweta County responded Tuesday evening to a home in Sharpsburg, where they found Vennessa Phillips shot to death, allegedly by Dustin Phillips, 11 Alive, The Newnan Times-Herald and Atlanta News First reported.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office began searching for Dustin Wednesday morning, claiming that he was wanted for felony murder and “considered armed and dangerous.”

The sheriff’s office said in a follow-up Facebook post that on Wednesday evening, officers responded to the same location where Vennessa was found dead after Dustin was reported to be there. Dustin “fired” at officers and died when deputies “returned fire and struck” him, the sheriff's office said in the post.

Dustin, who had five children with Vennessa, allegedly shot her in front of their four-year-old daughter, 11 Alive reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Vennessa’s brother Jeyson Brooks told the Times-Herald that the couple’s relationship was rife with abuse and tension and that Dustin was a “bad habit” for her.

“She didn’t want to give up on him,” he told the Times-Herald. “She’d given him so many chances because she had such a hopeful heart.”

He also said that Dustin had lured Vennessa into moving to rural Tennessee with him with promises “that never worked out.”

“It was nothing but a living hell for them, living in poverty,” Brooks said, according to the Times-Herald.

He alleged that Vennessa called the police on several occasions but claimed Dustin would “just run off into the woods” – something that became a “very familiar pattern.”

Story continues

Brooks said he was finally able to convince Vennessa to move back to Georgia be near her family and she had made the move with her five children about a year before her death.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.