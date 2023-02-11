Mother finally granted temporary visa to visit daughter left fighting for her life in Florida hospital

Andrea Blanco
·2 min read

A Colombian mother was finally granted a humanitarian visa that allowed her to fly to the US and be by her daughter’s side as she fights for her life.

Hellen Pachon, 21, suffered life-threatening injuries during a vehicle crash on 26 January in Broward County, Florida. According to her mother Paola Andrea Duran, Ms Pachon has two broken legs, severe lung injuries and several broken ribs as a result of the accident.

But what concerned doctors at Broward Health North the most is that Ms Pachon also suffered a serious brain injury. Ms Duran said that she was informed by medical staff that there was nothing else they could do to save her daughter’s life as she remained on life support.

On social media, Ms Duran pleaded for days to the US Embassy in Colombia to intervene and allow her to visit her daughter. Ms Duran was finally able to see her daughter as she arrived in the US last week, NBC6 reported.

“She’s always been a fighter,” Ms Duran, speaking in Spanish, told the outlet through tears. “I know she can recover from this.”

Paola Duran was granted a humanitarian visa that allowed her to fly to the US and be by her daughter’s side as she fights for her life (NBC/Screenshot)
Paola Duran was granted a humanitarian visa that allowed her to fly to the US and be by her daughter’s side as she fights for her life (NBC/Screenshot)

Ms Pachon had moved to the US about a year ago, NBC reported. She was working hard to help her mother and two siblings living in Colombia, Ms Duran said.

Authorities said Ms Pachon was riding a scooter when she collided with a vehicle in the city of Deerfield Beach.

The driver stayed at the scene, according to Telemundo51. It is unclear whether charges will be filed in the case.

Doctors have told Ms Duran that her daughter’s prognosis is not good and that there is an overwhelming chance she will have to make the decision to take Ms Pachon off life support.

“I just called the hospital and they told me that the injuries on her left leg are too severe, they’ll have to amputate,” Ms Duran told Telemundo last week.

Ms Duran will be allowed to stay in the US for three months.

Latest Stories

  • Fed’s Powell Says Disinflationary Process Has Begun, but More Rate Hikes Needed

    Just a few days following the Federal Reserve's first meeting of 2023 and a surprisingly massive January job report, all eyes were on chair Jerome Powell's Feb. 7 remarks. See: Costco's Best Deals?...

  • Quebec daycare bus crash – live: Driver stripped naked after ‘deliberate’ wreck that killed two children

    Laval officials named the man behind the wheel as Pierre Ny St-Amand

  • Maggie Murdaugh Didn’t Want to Return Home on Day of Murder, Housekeeper Testifies

    FacebookAlex Murdaugh allegedly wanted his wife and son to come to their hunting estate the night they were brutally murdered—a request that a “disappointed” Maggie reluctantly complied with, the family housekeeper testified on Friday.“Maggie told me she had to go to a doctor’s appointment, and she said...in the text she said ‘Alex wants me to come home,’” Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, who worked for the Murdaugh family for years, testified in Colleton County court. “She kind of sounded like she di

  • Missing teen found in closet of MI home over a year after disappearance, officials say

    The girl was also several months pregnant, officials said.

  • Weapons cache found in Markham apartment after bullet fired through 3 units

    Two people are facing a host of weapons-related charges after a cache of guns and explosives was found in a Markham apartment building Wednesday — a discovery made after a bullet tore through three separate apartments in the building. According to a York Regional Police news release, residents in an apartment building in the area of Elgin Mills Road East and Woodbine Avenue first called police around 10:50 a.m. when they heard a loud bang. Responding officers discovered a gun had been fired on t

  • Charges against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer were 'lawful,' Crown says

    HALIFAX — Federal lawyers say it was lawful and reasonable to charge the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting for supplying him with ammunition. Lawyer Patricia MacPhee made the argument in a written statement of defence before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court. She rejects the accusation by Lisa Banfield that the RCMP conspired to stage a malicious prosecution against her. Banfield alleges she was charged in December 2020 because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from

  • Vehicles stolen in GTA found thousands of kilometres away in Maltese shipping containers

    Dozens of vehicles stolen from in and around the Greater Toronto Area were tracked down thousands of kilometres away in shipping containers on the island-nation of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea, police say. York Regional Police say their cargo theft unit, together with the Canada Border Services Agency and Maltese authorities, tracked down 64 vehicles valued at $3.5 million dollars, that were ready to be sold illegally. The vehicles have since been recovered and returned to Canada, they said in

  • Police in Windsor, Ont., reveal neighbour killed 6-year-old Ljubica Topic over 50 years ago

    WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault and may affect those who have experienced it or know someone affected by it. Windsor police say they've cracked the case of a six-year-old girl murdered more than 50 years ago, and have released the name of the person they say killed her. Police said Wednesday night that a man named Frank Arthur Hall, who died in 2019, was responsible for the death of Ljubica Topic. Windsor police announced in 2019 that they'd solved the cold case, but are

  • U.S. State Department warns to avoid parts of Mexico over ongoing violence, kidnappings

    U.S. citizens should avoid travel to certain regions of Mexico over increased crime and kidnappings, the State Department says.

  • Man dead, woman injured after break-and-enter in eastern Sask. Friday morning: RCMP

    Four schools in eastern Saskatchewan were in hold-and-secure situations Friday after a man was fatally shot during a break-in at a nearby home early in the morning. Esterhazy and Broadview RCMP were called shortly after 4 a.m. CST about a break-and-enter and a suspicious death at a home near Round Lake, about 20 kilometres south of Stockholm, Sask., and Esterhazy, Sask., police say. Mounties found a man who lived in the house dead at the scene. Police consider the death suspicious, and investiga

  • Home Secretary urged to ensure 'justice is served' after 'racially aggravated assault' on black schoolgirl

    A cross-party group of MPs have urged the home secretary to ensure "justice is served" after a black schoolgirl was assaulted by a group. The teenager, 15, was set upon by several people outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon, in what police are treating as a "racially aggravated" attack. Police said more than 50 officers have been investigating the incident or engaging with the community in Ashford over the last three days.

  • Police fatally shoot man on Vancouver's Granville Bridge

    The Vancouver Police Department says it has notified B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office after a fatal police-involved shooting on the Granville Bridge Thursday evening. In a statement, the VPD said officers responded at 6:45 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a person acting erratically. "When officers arrived there was an altercation that resulted in the man being shot and killed by police," reads the statement. VPD Sgt. Steve Addison spoke to reporters later Thursday night. "There's still

  • Alex Murdaugh family warned they will be thrown out of murder trial

    The Murdaugh family’s behaviour in court is just the latest in a growing list of sagas disrupting the high-profile trial – including a bomb threat and a controversial GoFundMe

  • Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger prosecutors file new documents as cold cases probed

    Bryan Kohberger is charged with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho

  • Arrest made in cold case murder of single mother, young son in Charlotte 40 years ago

    The woman and her 10-year-old son were found strangled in their apartment in 1984.

  • Video of man ploughing car through McDonald's shopfront in domestic violence attack released

    Video of man ploughing car through McDonald's shopfront in domestic violence attack released

  • Alberta premier says she's spoken with street pastor and others facing pandemic-related charges

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has spoken directly with people charged with pandemic-related offences, including Artur Pawlowski, but adds she simply explained to the street preacher that her office was unable to grant him amnesty. Smith was speaking Thursday afternoon at a news conference on federal funding for provincial health care. Pawlowski faces two counts of criminal mischief and a charge under Alberta's Critical Infrastructure Defence Act related to the Coutts border blockade a

  • Officers fatally ambushed in Innisfil, Ont., shooting before gunman shot himself: SIU

    INNISFIL, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says the gunman who killed two South Simcoe Police officers before turning the rifle on himself was wearing a ballistic vest and waiting to ambush police when they arrived at his home in Innisfil. The Special Investigations Unit has closed its investigation into the October shooting, clearing a third officer who shot the man of any criminal wrongdoing. The SIU says the three officers responded on Oct. 11 after a woman called police asking them to remove

  • Revived Trump probe puts Manhattan DA back in spotlight

    When Alvin Bragg became Manhattan's first Black district attorney last year, one of his first big decisions was to tap the brakes on an investigation that had been speeding toward a likely criminal case against former President Donald Trump. Exasperated liberals dreaming of Trump in handcuffs threw up their hands. Conservatives gloated that the Democrat's hesitation to bring a charge was proof Trump had been investigated for political reasons.

  • Police officer wants badge back after spy charges dropped

    On a September day in 2020, New York City Police Officer Baimadajie Angwang kissed his toddler goodbye and was about to drive to work when he was surrounded by rifle-toting FBI agents. Angwang, a former U.S. Marine, spent six months in a federal detention center before he was freed on bail while awaiting trial on charges that he fed information about New York’s Tibetan community to officials at the Chinese consulate in New York. Now Angwang says he wants to be reinstated to the police force, which suspended him with pay while the case was pending.