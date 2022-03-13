‘It’s about what is right’: mother’s fight for shot at new kidney for autistic son

Mark Brown North of England correspondent
·5 min read

Amy McLennan tells of ‘horrendous’ experience of going up against NHS doctors in transplant battle


For Amy McLennan, it has felt like taking on the full might of the medical establishment – and it was never going well. “I thought we were going to lose. Up against the NHS? Of course I did.”

Defeat, she said, would have been a death sentence for her 17-year-old son, William Verden.

William, who is autistic and has ADHD and a learning disability, needs a kidney transplant to have a chance of life. That was opposed by doctors for a number reasons, including the risk of him pulling out tubes.

His mother fought tooth and nail for him to have the chance of a transplant. Last week a high court judge ruled that a transplant was in William’s best interests.

It is a story about William but it is also, the family’s lawyers say, a wider one about the medical treatment given to autistic people and people with learning disabilities.

For McLennan, the experience has been exhausting. “It has been horrendous, it has been the worst six months of my life,” she said. “You put your trust in doctors because they’re doctors. My advice is just because people are professionals, if you don’t feel it’s right then it’s not right, listen to your gut.”

She added: “If I’d have listened to them, William would have been sent home in September and had palliative care, and he would have been dead.”

Clinicians say William’s case is complex. But for McLennan it is simple. “He’s got learning difficulties. It is about life, it’s a human right,” she said.

Using the phrase used at the court hearing, she added: “If he was a ‘neurotypical’ child, he would already have had a transplant or been on the transplant list.”

She said William was the heart and soul of the family home in Lancaster, also shared with dad Will, sister Ruby and puppy Betsy.

“He is cheeky,” she said. “He is really kind, he is really helpful. If he can help you, he would do it all day long. He loves power washing, he loves cleaning. I’ve got OCD and he’s getting there. He loves painting walls. He loves going for walks. He loves anything where he can be helpful.

“He loves going to school, although he’ll correct me, it’s college. He’s loud. He loves loud music, he loves Michael Jackson, he loves Annie Lennox, he loves Fleetwood Mac.”

It is tough bringing up a child who has been dealt the cards William has, but McLennan says she learns every day. “I get up more times than I’m knocked down.”

It was William’s 17th birthday in January. “I thought it was going to be his last one so I asked him what he wanted and he wanted a party.”

They hired an inflatable nightclub and everyone had a great time. “I really thought it was his last birthday. I look at him sometimes and I just want to cry. He says: ‘What you crying for?’”

William was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease, steroid resistant nephrotic syndrome, in December 2019. He had home dialysis, which stopped working in September last year, said McLennan.

That was when palliative care was first raised. “There was a huge meeting and I begged them to give him a chance. I had to beg … I was crying, I was absolutely heartbroken. I don’t see why I should have had to fight for everything everyone else is entitled to.”

Medically and psychologically, William’s case is unquestionably a complex one, with issues over sedation and ventilation. The case was heard at a hearing of the court of protection, which considers cases relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions.

The judgment by Mrs Justice Arbuthnot runs to nearly 12,000 words, and references William being big and difficult to manage physically. She talks of her pleasure at meeting William face to face and hearing how he loved kerby – kicking a ball against the kerb. “I noted William’s excitement when describing the game which he clearly enjoyed,” the judge writes.

The judge agreed that the care provided for William at Manchester children’s hospital had “clearly been exceptional”. She added: “It was clear from all the evidence that the trust and the clinicians treating William have been agonising over what is in William’s best interests.”

The judge said it was “a case of what is the least bad decision for William”.

The decision was welcomed by Manchester University NHS foundation trust. Its joint group medical director, Toli Onon, said the case was “unusual, complex and risky”.

William’s condition was rare and each treatment option had its own risks to his health and wellbeing, she said. “That’s why we asked the court to make this difficult decision, and why the judge noted that she respected our approach to establishing what’s best for William.

“William, his family and our staff have all worked really hard together to support his dialysis; and we will now be liaising with William and his family regarding how best to progress his treatment.”

A trust spokesperson said: “We recognise that this is a very difficult time for William and his family and we will continue to support them following the judgment. Our teams are very experienced in caring for children with autism and have supported children with autism, ADHD and learning disabilities through transplants previously.

“We reject any allegations of discrimination, and there was no suggestion of this in the court’s judgment, which involved extensive consideration of all of the evidence from William’s family, independent experts and our clinicians.”

The road ahead is a fraught one, with the chances of transplant success estimated at 50%.

McLennan says she has been buoyed up by the support from other parents of children with learning disabilities.

“This hasn’t been about winning,” she said. “It is about what is right. Hopefully it will set a precedent for other cases involving children and adults with learning difficulties.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.