Mother dies as father and two children hospitalised after house fire in Orange

A mother has died and a father and two children have been taken to hospital after a house fire in regional New South Wales.

Early Saturday morning, emergency services were called to the home in Orange, in the central tablelands region, and found it alight.

The father was located outside but suffered burns when trying to re-enter the home and rescue his wife and two children, according to police.

Local firefighters entered the building and secured the children, who suffered smoke inhalation and were treated at the scene by paramedics.

After the fire was extinguished, they located a woman in the front room of the house but she was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

Outside the house the two children were provided with emergency medical care by firefighters and police until paramedics arrived.

The father and his two children were transported to Orange Base hospital and later flown to Sydney for further treatment.

A crime scene has been established, and inquiries are under way.

Firefighters from the investigation and research unit, police forensics officers and an ignitable liquid detection dog (K9,) are attending the scene to investigate where and how the fire started.

The cause is yet to be determined.

Acting superintendent Dane Philippe said Fire Rescue NSW received Triple Zero phone calls reporting the house fire at about 5.45am and crews arrived on the scene within six minutes.

While they were able to rescue the two children, he said the woman was “unable to be saved”.

Superintendent Adam Dewberry said he was unable to comment on the details around the fire but urged people to make sure they had working smoke alarms fitted in their homes that were less than ten years old.

“This is a tragedy that will be fully investigated,” he said.