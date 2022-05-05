Mother’s Day 2022: 9 Columbia-area events to celebrate the holiday

Deciding how to show your mom how much you care each Mother’s Day can be tough.

Good thing several Columbia-area businesses have already done most of the work for you. There are a variety of different and fun activities scheduled to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday. All you really need to do is show up.

Just don’t forget to bring your mom.

Below are nine activities in the Columbia area to take your mother for a fun-filled day.

Fort Jackson Mothers’ Day Brunch

When: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Fort Jackson NCO Club, 5700 Lee Rd,Columbia

Celebrate Mothers’ Day Brunch at the NCO Club. Spoil your mom with a Mothers’ Day Brunch Buffet by reservation only.

Make your reservation and purchase your tickets by calling the NCO Club at 803-782-2218 or by visiting the cashier window, Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Choose your seating time: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. Due to limited seating, the club will not be able to accept any walk-ins, only reserved seating. Tickets are $19.95 for adults and $9 for children ages 4-11. Every mother will receive a free gift.

Brunch N Munch Comedy

When: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: WE’s on Meeting at 735 Meeting Street, West Columbia

This is promised not to be your average Mother’s day brunch. Have a few laughs with Brunch N Munch Comedy at WE’s on Meeting in West Columbia presented by COLAughs!

Also come hungry. The event will feature food truck Bubblicious Waffles. Mimosa specials will be available too. Ticket purchases include 24 hour entry to WE’s.

Local comedian Allie Johns will perform and host!

She has put together a great lineup of comedians to share the stage, featuring Christian Williams (Columbia, SC) and Petey Smith McDowell (Asheville, NC), with our headliner, Hilliary Begley (Asheville, NC).

Hilliary Begley’s southern charm combined with her sass make for an unforgettable night of storytelling. From tales of her religious upbringing to those of adulthood, Hilliary will share her life story with you one laugh at a time.

Tickets are $15 each. Get them by clicking here.

Art Blossoms Brunch

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Columbia Museum of Art at 1515 Main Street, Columbia

You could have brunch on the beautiful Boyd Plaza or in the CMA Reception Gallery and enjoy botanically inspired cocktails and food from Southern Way Catering. Choose between a 10:30 a.m. seating or a 1:00 p.m. seating. Ticket includes a welcome beverage, brunch buffet and access to the CMA galleries to see more than 20 arrangements interpreting works of art in beautiful florals. There will also be a cash bar.

Art Blossoms is a unique exhibition that also serves as a fundraiser for the Columbia Museum of Art. Every ticket you purchase for the exhibition and its related events supports the CMA’s award-winning arts education and programming and helps to ensure a thriving creative community in the Midlands.Individual tickets: $85 / $75 for members. Tickets for tables are already sold out. Purchase tickets by clicking here.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Bistro

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Bistro on the Boulevard at 1085 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo

This brunch lineup is sure to satisfy any mom. There will be bottomless mimosas, eggs benedict, chicken & waffles, stuffed French toast and many more specials. Call 803-369-1332 for reservations.

Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea

When: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: femme x COLUMBIA at1501 Richland Street, Columbia

The event’s tea service menu will include a selection of beautiful traditional bites such as, tartines, tea sandwiches, mini scones, warm bites and mini pastries.

A complete wine and beer list will also be available for purchase alongside your tea service. There will be indoor and outdoor seating options, so indicate your preference at checkout. Cost is between $25 and $40 a ticket. Get them by clicking here.

Mother’s Day Fun! Sunny Bouquet

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Painting with a Twist at 275 Harbison Blvd. Unit R, Columbia

Express your artistic side with mom at this event. This is an adult class. Guests must be a minimum of 18 to attend/participate and be 21 and above to consume wine and beer. Everyone in the studio must have a paid seat. You must be fever free & feeling good to attend events. Masks are optional at this time. If you’re coming with others, but making reservations separately, give your group’s name or point person in the Special Request box and you’ll be seated together. If you have any other special requests, questions, or considerations, please send over an email to studio258@paintingwithatwist.com as they often do not look at seating notes until the day of the event.BYOB: Drinks. Cups & bottle openers will be provided at the event. No ice will be provided. Tickets are between $39 and $47 each. Get tickets by clicking here.

New Art for Mom! Stars

When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Painting with a Twist at at 275 Harbison Blvd. Unit R, Columbia

A similar painting activity as the one listed above, only this is for mothers with younger children ages 12 and up. Tickets are $39 each and can be ordered here.

Mother’s Day at the Brewery

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company at 921 Brookwood Dr., Columbia

If your mom is a beer lover, then this event is for you. Plus, there will be a full four-course meal with dessert.

1st COURSE: Salmon and shrimp Ceviche, Crispy Avocado Wonton

VEGETARIAN: Same

2nd COURSE: Sharp Cheddar Fondue, Petite Salad Vinaigrette, Pickled Okra Jam, Artisan Bread

VEGETARIAN: Same

3rd COURSE: Chicken Satay, Creamy Peanut Sauce, Wasabi Drizzle, Sticky Rice

VEGETARIAN: Vegetarian Sausage Skewer, Creamy Peanut Sauce, Wasabi Drizzle, Sticky Rice

4th COURSE: Braised Pork Shoulder, Collard Greens and Potato “Au Gratin” Waffle, Brown Gravy

VEGETARIAN: Provençale “Cassolette”, Collard Greens and Potato “Au Gratin” Waffle

DESSERT: Speculoos Cheesecake

Mother’s Day Relaxation and Sound Bath

When: 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Where: Palmetto Yoga and Reiki Center, 111 Sparkleberry Crossing Rd., Suite 3,Columbia

This event will give you and your mom a chance to truly relax.

Participants will begin by settling into deep relaxation with a 15-20 minute guided meditation. They will then be treated for 50 minutes of a mesmerizing crystal bowl sound bath.

Participants must be 16 years old or older. Tickets are $37 each. You can get them by clicking here.